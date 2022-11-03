Everything we know about Faruzan, Genshin Impact’s enigmatic mechanist

Sumeru is brimming with scholars attending one of the Akademiya’s Six Darshans. Faruzan, also called the “enigmatic mechanist,” is one of these brilliant individuals. She’s known for helping anyone tactful enough to mind their manners around her. She has two rules: Don’t comment on her youthful appearance or lack of allegiance to a particular school. Kshahrewar students in particular have been warned not to ask her why she was shunned from the school of Haravatat if they want her help with technological projects.

Not many fans knew that Faruzan existed or that she would debut next to fan-favorite Scaramouche in Genshin Impact 3.3. Now, she’s drawing attention thanks to her alignment with Scaramouche’s debut and similar appearance to Vocaloid music sensation, Hatsune Miku. Here’s everything we know about Faruzan from Genshin Impact.

When will Faruzan come to Genshin Impact?

Faruzan will accompany Scaramouche in Genshin Impact 3.3. If HoYoverse sticks with the estimate it gave before Genshin Impact 3.0, she should be here on December 7, 2022 or a few weeks later depending on if she debuts in the first or second half of the 3.3 update.

What are Faruzan’s abilities?

Faruzan benefits from charged attacks more than the average bow user. Like many archers, her Aimed Shots deal Elemental DMG. However, when Faruzan has her Elemental Skill activated, it hits a wider area of enemies and creates a “vortex” effect that sucks enemies in.

Her Elemental Burst complements her Anemo DMG capabilities and crowd control with how it lowers Anemo RES. It looks like a green, triangular drone that stops at multiple places within the same area to apply Anemo DMG and debuffs, and gives allies an Anemo DMG Bonus.

Here’s more about her Elemental Skill and Burst work based on leaks (via Project Amber).

Wind Realm of Nasamjnin (Elemental Skill)

Faruzan deploys a polyhedron that deals AoE Anemo DMG to nearby opponents. She will also enter the Manifest Gale state. While in the Manifest Gale state, Faruzan's next fully charged shot will consume this state and will become a Hurricane Arrow that deals Anemo DMG to opponents hit. This DMG will be considered Charged Attack DMG.

Pressurized Collapse

The Hurricane Arrow will create a Pressurized Collapse effect at its point of impact, applying the Pressurized Collapse effect to the opponent or character hit. This effect will be removed after a short delay, creating a vortex that deals AoE Anemo DMG and pulls nearby objects and opponents in. The vortex DMG is considered Elemental Skill DMG.

The Wind's Secret Ways (Elemental Burst)

Faruzan deploys a Dazzling Polyhedron that deals AoE Anemo DMG and releases a Whirlwind Pulse. While the Dazzling Polyhedron persists, it will continuously move along a triangular path. Once it reaches each corner of that triangular path, it will unleash 1 more Whirlwind Pulse.

Whirlwind Pulse

When the Whirlwind Pulse hits opponents, it will apply Perfidious Wind's Ruin to them, decreasing their Anemo RES.

The Whirlwind Pulse will also apply Prayerful Wind's Gift to all nearby characters when it is unleashed, granting them Anemo DMG Bonus.

What are Faruzan’s passives?

Tomes Light the Path: Gains 25% more rewards when dispatched on a Sumeru Expedition for 20 hours.

Gains 25% more rewards when dispatched on a Sumeru Expedition for 20 hours. Lost Wisdom of the Seven Caverns: When Faruzan is in the Manifest Gale state created by her Wind Realm of Nasamjnin, the amount of time taken to charge a shot is decreased by 60 percent. She can apply The Wind's Secret Ways' Perfidious Wind's Ruin to opponents who are hit by the vortex created by Pressurized Collapse.

When Faruzan is in the Manifest Gale state created by her Wind Realm of Nasamjnin, the amount of time taken to charge a shot is decreased by 60 percent. She can apply The Wind's Secret Ways' Perfidious Wind's Ruin to opponents who are hit by the vortex created by Pressurized Collapse. Impetuous Flow: When characters affected by The Wind's Secret Ways' Prayerful Wind's Gift deal Anemo DMG to opponents, this DMG will be increased based on 57.4 percent of Faruzan's own ATK. This DMG Bonus will be cleared 0.1 seconds after dealing Anemo DMG to opponents and can be triggered once every 1 second.

What are Faruzan’s constellations?

Faruzan’s early constellations look like they might be worth it with the extended Dazzling Polyhedron effect from her Elemental Burst and the two Hurrican Arrows she can summon while using her “Wind of the Realm of Nasamjnin” Elemental Skill.

Her constellations are subject to change closer to launch (via Project Amber):