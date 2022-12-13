Genshin Impact Scaramouche build transforms him into a fiendish Anemo DPS

Scaramouche isn’t your enemy anymore. Well, the Wanderer isn’t. He’s a changed man, enough that he lets the player bestow him with a new name. The troubled puppet man finally became a playable character in Genshin Impact 3.3. Since then, Scara’s become a new favorite Anemo catalyst DPS in the community. He might not be as “broken” as other 5-stars like Zhongli, Raiden, or Nahida, but his appeal as a character is enough of a draw. Now, it’s time to make him into the powerhouse that his former Fatui comrades couldn’t. Also, make sure that you farm enough materials to level him up. Here’s how to build Scaramouche into a hard-hitting Anemo DPS.

Scaramouche works best as an Anemo DPS or driver. His abilities scale with his Attack, so Crit DMG, Crit Rate, and ATK% will be essential. Other Anemo characters like Venti, Sucrose, and Kazuha focus on Swirl, but it’s best to throw that mindset out the window when it comes to Scara. He doesn’t focus on Elemental Reactions like the rest of them.

Anyone building him should know how his passive abilities work, especially his 1st Ascension Passive, Jade-Claimed Flower. It activates when Scaramouche uses his Hanega: Song of the Wind Elemental Skill. He gains these buffs depending on what elements his Anemo attacks come in contact with while he’s using the skill (and floating in the air):

Hydro: Kuugoryoku Point cap increases by 20.

Kuugoryoku Point cap increases by 20. Pyro: ATK increases by 30 percent.

ATK increases by 30 percent. Cryo: CRIT Rate increases by 20 percent.

CRIT Rate increases by 20 percent. Electro: When Normal and Charged Attacks hit an opponent, 0.8 Energy will be restored. Energy can be restored this way every 0.2s.

His 4th Ascension Passive also complements his attack-based fighting style. It periodically fires Anemo DMG-dealing arrows based on 35 percent of his ATK% when he’s using his Elemental SKill.

Best weapons for Scaramouche (The Wanderer)

The Wanderer equipped with his signature weapon, Tulay­tullah's Remem­brance. HoYoverse

Most of the 5-star weapons will work for Scaramouche because many of them focus on Crit DMG, Crit Rate, and ATK%. His signature weapon, Tulay­tullah's Remem­brance, stands out because of its significant bonuses on Normal Attacks and Elemental Skill DMG.

5-star weapons

Tulay­tullah's Remem­brance ( Crit DMG ) - Normal Attack SPD is increased by 10 percent. After the wielder unleashes an Elemental Skill, Normal Attack DMG will increase by 4.8 percent every second for 14s. After this character hits an opponent with a Normal Attack during this duration, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 9.6 percent. This increase can be triggered once every 0.3s. The maximum Normal Attack DMG increase per single duration of the overall effect is 48 percent. The effect will be removed when the wielder leaves the field, and using the Elemental Skill again will reset all DMG buffs.

) - Normal Attack SPD is increased by 10 percent. After the wielder unleashes an Elemental Skill, Normal Attack DMG will increase by 4.8 percent every second for 14s. After this character hits an opponent with a Normal Attack during this duration, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 9.6 percent. This increase can be triggered once every 0.3s. The maximum Normal Attack DMG increase per single duration of the overall effect is 48 percent. The effect will be removed when the wielder leaves the field, and using the Elemental Skill again will reset all DMG buffs. Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds ( Crit Rate ) - Increases Movement SPD by 10 percent. When in battle, gain an 8 percent Elemental DMG Bonus every 4s. Max 4 stacks. Lasts until the character falls or leaves combat.

) - Increases Movement SPD by 10 percent. When in battle, gain an 8 percent Elemental DMG Bonus every 4s. Max 4 stacks. Lasts until the character falls or leaves combat. Kagura’s Verity ( Crit DMG ) - Gains the Kagura Dance effect when using an Elemental Skill, causing the Elemental Skill DMG of the character wielding this weapon to increase by 12 percent for 16s. Max 3 stacks. This character will gain 12 percent of All Elemental DMG Bonus when they possess 3 stacks.

) - Gains the Kagura Dance effect when using an Elemental Skill, causing the Elemental Skill DMG of the character wielding this weapon to increase by 12 percent for 16s. Max 3 stacks. This character will gain 12 percent of All Elemental DMG Bonus when they possess 3 stacks. Skyward Atlas (ATK%) - Increases Elemental DMG Bonus by 12 percent. Normal Attack hits have a 50 percent chance to earn the favor of the clouds. which actively seek out nearby opponents to attack for 15s, dealing 160 percent ATK DMG. Can only occur once every 30s.

4-star weapons

The Widsith, the most popular 4-star weapon amongst Catalyst DPSs, also works as the best 4-star weapon for Scaramouche. The Crit DMG and two out of three “theme songs” in its ability significantly boost his damage output. The Elemental Mastery one doesn’t suit him because it focuses on elemental reactions, but it can quickly be swapped to another song.

If you have the Solar Pearl from the Battle Pass, that also works as an effective replacement because of how his Normal Attacks, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst DMG work together. Normal Attack hits raise Elemental Skill and Burst DMG by 20 percent for 6 seconds and vice versa.

Meanwhile, Mappa Mare is the best weapon that you can get for free. Just don’t expect to be a perfect fit. Its main stat is Elemental Mastery, one of Scaramouche’s least important stats, and its 8 percent Elemental DMG bonus is minimal compared to the other options on this list.

The Widsith ( Crit DMG ) - When a character takes the field, they will gain a random theme song for 10s. This can only occur once every 30s. Recitative: ATK is increased by 60 percent. Aria: Increases all Elemental DMG by 48 percent. Interlude: Elemental Mastery is increased by 240.

) - When a character takes the field, they will gain a random theme song for 10s. This can only occur once every 30s. Recitative: ATK is increased by 60 percent. Aria: Increases all Elemental DMG by 48 percent. Interlude: Elemental Mastery is increased by 240. Solar Pearl ( Crit Rate ) - Normal Attack hits increase Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG by 20 percent for six seconds. Likewise, Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst hits increase Normal Attack DMG by 20 percent for 6 seconds.

) - Normal Attack hits increase Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG by 20 percent for six seconds. Likewise, Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst hits increase Normal Attack DMG by 20 percent for 6 seconds. Mappa Mare (Elemental Mastery) - Triggering an Elemental reaction grants an eight percent Elemental DMG Bonus for 10 seconds. Max 2 stacks.

Best artifacts for Scaramouche (The Wanderer)

The Wanderer equipped with a 4-piece Desert Pavilion set. HoYoverse

The Genshin Impact community generally agrees that Desert Pavilion is the best artifact set for Scaramouche. It’s one of the newest artifact sets along with Flower of Paradise Lost.

The 4-piece Desert Pavilion set boosts Anemo DMG by 15 percent and Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG by 40 percent, which significantly increases damage without drawbacks. You have to use a Charge Attack to set off the attack buff, but it isn’t difficult to do using Scaramouche’s kit.

Some of us might not want to invest the resin into a completely new artifact set, though. The Viridescent Venerer 2-piece set also offers a 15-percent Anemo DMG bonus, but the 4-piece focuses on Swirl attacks. Most of Scaramouche’s utility comes from his raw attack power rather than elemental reactions like Swirl, so it’s best to save it for an Anemo teammate who may need it more like Sucrose.

Scaramouche is an attack-based character, so attack-boosting artifacts like Shimenawa’s Reminiscence, Gladiator’s Finale, and Vermillion Hereafter also work. Out of those three, Shimenawa’s has the most relevant 4-piece set bonus because it raises Normal, Charged, and Plunge Attack DMG by 50 percent for 10 seconds. However, unlike Desert Pavilion, it eats Energy in exchange.

You don’t even need a 4-piece set for any of these artifacts. If you only have two ideal artifacts from each set, try to mix and match them to get a serviceable build. For example, combining two Shimenawa’s Reminiscence and two Gladiator’s Finale equals a 36 percent ATK bonus in total.

Desert Pavilion Chronicle

2-piece: Anemo DMG Bonus +15 percent.

Anemo DMG Bonus +15 percent. 4-piece: When Charged Attacks hit opponents, the equipping character's Normal Attack SPD will increase by 10 percent while Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG will increase by 40 percent for 15s.

Shimenawa’s Reminiscence

2-piece: ATK +18 percent.

ATK +18 percent. 4-piece: When casting an Elemental Skill, if the character has 15 or more Energy, they lose 15 Energy and Normal/Charged/Plunging Attack DMG is increased by 50 percent for 10s. This effect will not trigger again during that duration.

Gladiator’s Finale

2-piece: ATK +18 percent.

ATK +18 percent. 4-piece: If the wielder of this artifact set uses a Sword, Claymore or Polearm, increases their Normal Attack DMG by 35 percent.

Vermillion Hereafter

2-piece: ATK +18 percent.

ATK +18 percent. 4-piece: After using an Elemental Burst, this character will gain the Nascent Light effect, increasing their ATK by 8 percent for 16s. When the character's HP decreases, their ATK will further increase by 10 percent. This increase can occur this way a maximum of 4 times. This effect can be triggered once every 0.8s. Nascent Light will be dispelled when the character leaves the field. If an Elemental Burst is used again during the duration of Nascent Light, the original Nascent Light will be dispelled.

Viridescent Venerer

2-piece: Anemo DMG Bonus +15 percent.

Anemo DMG Bonus +15 percent. 4-piece: Increases Swirl DMG by 60 percent. Decreases opponent's Elemental RES to the element infused in the Swirl by 40 percent for 10s.

Best artifact substats for Scaramouche (The Wanderer)

Focus on Crit DMG, Crit Rate, and ATK% for Scaramouche’s artifact substats. His Energy Recharge is less important because his Elemental Skill has a short cooldown, and his damage doesn’t heavily rely on his more needy Elemental Burst.

Don’t forget that he’s an Anemo catalyst, though. In that sense, it still makes the most sense to give him an Anemo DMG goblet. Then, complement that with an ATK% and Crit DMG or Crit Rate circlet to round out the build.