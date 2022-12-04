Scaramouche is no more. In his place is The Wanderer, a reinvented version of the former Fatui Harbinger with the same face but a different mission. Fans have been waiting for him since his debut in the Reconciled Stars event from Genshin Impact 1.4. Finally, the 5-star Anemo catalyst debuts as a playable character before the end of the year in the Genshin Impact 3.3 update. Here are six items you need to farm for him before the last update of the year.

Scaramouche Character Ascension Materials

DevilTakoyaki, a user known for posting Genshin Impact farming materials and merch, created the following graphic with data-mined information from leaker-run database, Project Amber. Here’s what the leaked information says to farm for Scaramouche:

Vayuda Turquoise (1 Sliver, 9 Fragment, 9 Chunk, 6 Gemstone)

Handguard (18 Old, 30 Kageuchi, 36 Famed)

46 Perpetual Caliber

168 Rukkhashava Mushrooms

Also, have 430 Hero's Wit and 420,000 Mora ready to fully ascend him to Level 90.

Vayuda Turquoise

Vayuda Turquoise, the main ingredient for ascending any Anemo character, can come from multiple sources. We recommend choosing the one that overlaps with other characters you’re farming for. At least do the Shouki no Kami Weekly Boss for Scara’s talent ascension materials.

Here’s the full list of bosses that drop Varunda Turquoise:

Anemo Hypostasis (Normal)

Maguu Kenki (Normal)

Algorithm Of Semi-Intransient Matrix Of Overseer Network (Normal)

Stormterror (Weekly)

Shouki no Kami (Weekly)

Handguards

Nobushi are just one of the samurai enemies you can fight. HoYoverse

It makes sense that Scaramouche would have some Inazuma-related ascension materials because of his past. Handguards come from the “samurai” enemies in the land of eternity. You can find one of the variations called Nobushi using the Enemies tab in your Adventure Handbook. Alternatively, hit up a couple of Ley Lines in hopes that a group of them spawn as your challenge.

Perpetual Caliber

Like Nilou, Scaramouche needs Perpetual Caliber from the Aeonblight Drake boss in the middle of Sumeru’s desert. Unfortunately, it doesn’t line up with his other ascension and talent material needs as well as it does with hers.

Rukkhashava Mushrooms

Rukkhashava Mushrooms can only be found in Sumeru. HoYoverse

Rukkhashava Mushrooms are a Sumeru local specialty. As per the Genshin Interactive Map (and my own experience), the best place to farm for them is in the Mawtiyima Forest. That upper right corner of the country is chock full of the easily identifiable blue shrooms. They grow in a number of places in the area, including the nearby cliffsides, on top of treetop platforms, and underneath giant mushroom caps. You should be able to collect more than 20 per day if you hit that area plus another one of the less densely populated ones in the other sections of the map.

Scaramouche Talent Ascension Materials

In addition to his ascension materials, you need these talent materials to raise Scaramouche’s Normal Attack, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst to Level 10.

Praxis Books (9 Teachings, 63 Guides, 114 Philosophies)

Handguard (18 Old, 30 Kageuchi, 36 Famed)

18 Daka’s Bell

3 Crown of Insight — Only found in time-consuming quests and special events

Praxis books

Teachings, Guides, and Philosophies of Praxis can be found in the Steeple of Ignorance near Chatrakam Cave in Sumeru. Visit on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays to farm these books.

Daka’s Bell

Scaramouche needs the Daka’s Bell drop from his own Weekly Boss to fully ascend his talents. Shouki no Kami, his boss form, has three different drops. You aren’t guaranteed the Daka’s Bell drop once per week, but you can convert it with Dream Solvent if you have it. Otherwise, it might be more than a couple of weeks before you gather enough Daka’s Bells to triple-crown him.