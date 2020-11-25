How to make the Qingce Stir Fry recipe in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's biggest event yet is underway. Unreconciled Stars is a two-week, three-phase extravaganza. In the third phase's introductory mission, What the Skies Conceal, the Water Reveals, you'll meet a victim of fallen meteorites. As he's recuperating, he'll request one nice home-cooked meal, a single Qingce Stir Fry dish. If you haven't cooked this meal before, how can you make it? Where do you find the recipe? How do you even get your hands on the ingredients?

Here's everything you need to know about the Qingce Stir Fry.

What were your favorite video games and gaming moments of 2020? Take our poll!

Where to obtain the Qingce Stir Fry recipe in Genshin Impact

Teyvat isn't some lawless land without rules and regulations. To cook a specific dish, you need a specific recipe. The Qingce Stir Fry recipe can be found in Qingce Village, which you just dashed around in for this mission. Speak to Ms. Bai, Genshin Impact's most notorious scammer. You can find her adjacent to the watermill in Qingce Village. She'll sell you the Qingce Stir Fry recipe for 5000 Mora.

Once you've obtained the recipe, you might need to find some extra ingredients to make the dish. Cooking a Qingce Stir Fry requires three Mushrooms, two Lotus Heads, one Jueyun Chili, and one Cabbage.

Where to obtain Mushrooms in Genshin Impact

Mushrooms can be found throughout Mondstadt. One great place to look is directly outside Mondstadt city. Head to the waypoint pictured below. The green marks represent the ingredient and the grey marks are the waypoints.

Where to find Mushrooms miHoYo / Map Genie Interactive Map

You'll find two Mushrooms positioned next to Lynn the adventurer and another one rather close to there, completing your hunt.

Where to obtain Lotus Heads in Genshin Impact

The easiest way to get additional Lotus Heads is by completing expeditions via your local Adventurer's Guild where you can send characters on your roster off for a few hours and they'll return with materials. An expedition that yields Lotus Heads can be found on the Liyue map.

Prime Lotus Head locations miHoYo / Map Genie Interactive Map

If you can't wait another minute, a great place to farm Lotus Heads is by the Hidden Palace of Guizang Formula Domain in Liyue. Teleport to the Domain and head West. You'll find six Lotus Heads awaiting you. If you're lost, follow the map below.

Where to obtain Jueyun Chili in Genshin Impact

Jueyun Chili can be found in clusters of three directly outside Qingce Village. If you find one plat, you'll get three Jueyun Chili. Head to any single location below to find enough Jueyun Chili to make your dish.

Jueyun Chili Location miHoYo / Map Genie interactive map

Where to obtain Cabbage in Genshin Impact

For your last ingredient, you need a single Cabbage. If you don't have one on hand, you can purchase one from a general store with ease. Teleport to Mondstadt via the waypoint by the market. Jump off the ledge you spawn on and look to your left. You'll see an Alchemy crafting booth and a general store. Here you can purchase up to 100 Cabbages for 120 Mora a pop.

How to make Qingce Stir Fry in Genshin Impact

Now that you have everything in hand, Head to any cooking location found across Teyvat to make your dish. Once completed, return to the victim in Qingce Village to complete the quest.