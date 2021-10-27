The best Genshin Impact Kaeya build can freeze and shatter anything

Kaeya is one of the most underrated , versatile starting characters in Genshin Impact. He can be used in a variety of ways, making him a top choice for newcomers and experienced players alike, regardless of playstyle. Fortunately, Kaeya can be acquired during the game’s prologue, meaning you don’t have to wait long to check him out. But what is the best way to build Kaeya? Here, we’ll cover the character’s best weapons and artifacts so you can make the most out of him in Genshin Impact.

What's the best Kaeya build in Genshin Impact?

We suggest running a Cryo DPS build with Kaeya, as it allows you to freeze enemies and deal tremendous damage up close.

Weapon: Skyward Blade

Skyward Blade Artifact: Blizzard Strayer

By far, the best weapon you can use with Kaeya is the Skyward Blade. This is a 5-star sword that is best used for Cryo DPS builds. This weapon increases your Critical Rate by up to 8 percent and gives you the ability to use Skypiercing Might when you initiate an Elemental Burst.

In addition, the Skyward Blade Skypiercing Might ability boosts speed by 10 percent while also improving your attack and charged attack damage during its 12-second duration.

The nice thing about the Elemental Burst is that it has a low cooldown time, meaning you can utilize it often. On top of that, the Elemental Burst stays active, even after you swap to another character, which is a great way to double up on the damage you deal at any given time.

When stacked with the Blizzard Strayer Artifact Set, you’ll do even more damage. The Blizzard Strayer Artifact Set boosts your Cryo damage bonus by 15 percent. Likewise, you gain a 20 percent Critical Rate when you attack an enemy that is inflicted with Cryo. On top of that, if an enemy is frozen, the Critical Rate increases by an additional 20 percent, so it pays to freeze your opponents. Because with all that damage output, they’ll basically be shattered (or literally if you play your cards right).

Remember, you can earn the Blizzard Strayer Artifact Set by completing the Peak of Vindagnyr Domain.

Finally, Kaeya is useful because he can create bridges by using Cryo abilities on bodies of water. For instance, you’ll need a Cryo character to visit the Secret Island.

F2P Genshin Impact Kaeya build

Pulling the 5-star Skyward Blade can take a while, so if you don’t want to spend time trying your luck, we suggest the Favonius Sword instead. This 4-star sword is much easier to get your hands on and is still useful with this character.

Weapon: Favonius Sword

Favonius Sword Artifact: (2) Gambler, (2) Martial Artist

With the Favonius Sword, you have a chance of restoring Kayea’s energy upon landing a critical hit, giving you an Elemental Orb during combat. Keep in mind, this weapon isn’t the best, but you can use it in the meantime while you try to roll for the Skyward Blade.

Alternatively, you can use the Festering Desire sword, which boosts your elemental skill damage by up to 32 percent. It also increases your Elemental Skill Critical Rate by up to 12 percent, which can be highly effective during the heat of battle. Though, it is worth noting this weapon was only obtainable during The Chalk Prince and the Dragon event.

The Blizzard Strayer can be a pain to get, so in the meantime, we advise going with two Gambler and two Martial Artist Artifacts. Running a two-piece Gambler set gives you an elemental damage skill boost of 20 percent, while the two-piece Martial Artist set increases your Normal and Charge attack damage by 15 percent.

Even though Kaeya is only a 4-star character, he’s highly effective during battle, especially when built to prioritize Cryo DPS. You should at least try this character out when starting Genshin Impact as he’ll tremendously improve your performance during the early portions of the game.