Genshin Impact Hu Tao and Thoma banner start time, end date, and abilities

The next Genshin Impact banner titled Moment of Bloom is nearly here , which will give players a chance to earn two rare Pyro characters during the version 2.2 update. One of the best things about this banner is the rerun of Hu Tao, who first appeared in March 2021. Anyone who still hasn’t recruited the coveted fighter will have an easier time during the upcoming banner, and she’ll come with the decent four-star fighter Thoma. But when exactly will these opportunities arrive? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming banner.

When is the Genshin Impact Hu Tao and Thoma banner start time?

Given the cyclical nature of Genshin Impact’s banner updates, we know the Hu Tao and Thoma banner will begin on November 2 at 6 p.m. Eastern across all platforms.

When is the Genshin Impact Hu Tao and Thoma banner end date?

Genshin Impact banners typically operate on a three-week cycle, so the Hu Tao and Thoma banner is scheduled to end on November 23 at 2:59 p.m. Eastern. On November 24, a new banner will begin.

Who are the Genshin Impact Hu Tao and Thoma banner characters?

Hu Tao is one of the new characters during the latest banner. miHoYo

One of the highlights of this banner is the return of Hu Tao, a Five-star pyro character who wields a polearm to take down enemies. When building Hu Tao, it’s important to buff her pyro damage as much as possible to make up for her low base damage. Although she might not seem appealing on the surface, the fact that you can build Hu Tao to be one of the best pyros in the game is well worth rolling for her.

Hu Tao

Normal attack (Secret Spear of Wangsheng)

Normal Attack: Hu Tao performs up to six consecutive spear strikes.

Hu Tao performs up to six consecutive spear strikes. Charged Attack: Hu Tao consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to enemies along the way.

Hu Tao consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to enemies along the way. Plunging Attack: Hu Tao plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill (Guide to Afterlife)

Hu Tao sacrifices HP to knock back enemies and cause them to enter Paramita Papilio State.

Elemental Burst (Spirit Soother)

Hu Tao summons a spirit to deal pyro damage, and upon the attack landing, a percentage of her max HP is regenerated.

Thoma

Joining Hu Tao during this banner is Thoma, another pyro polearm user. Thoma is a Four-star character making his debut during this 2.2. banner. This character is similar to Hu Tao, but with a greater emphasis on support.

Normal attack (Swiftshatter Spear)

Normal Attack: Thoma performs up to four consecutive spear strikes.

Thoma performs up to four consecutive spear strikes. Charged Attack: Thoma consumes a portion of the stamina bar and lunges forward, dealing damage to all foes in his path.

Thoma consumes a portion of the stamina bar and lunges forward, dealing damage to all foes in his path. Plunging Attack: Thoma plunges from mid-air, striking the ground below and dealing AoE damage to all nearby enemies.

Elemental Skill (Blazing Blessing)

Thoma channels flames using the tip of his spear to deal AoE pyro damage, leading to the defensive Blazing Barrier. This move gives Thoma a Pyro Infusion. In addition, the amount of damage absorbed from the barrier is based on Thoma’s max health. Keep in mind, the barrier absorbs 250% of pyro damage.

Elemental Burst (Crimson Ooyoroi)

Thoma slashes his foes with his spear, dealing AoE pyro damage and causing Scorching Panoply.