How to get all 5 Diona Hangout endings in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact’s main draw is friendship . You can make friends and grow your playable characters roster through a gacha system. If combat isn’t quite your speed, you can now hang out with certain four-star characters, forging an actual friendship between you and the anime character of your choice.

One such hang session is now available for everyone’s favorite bartender, Diona. You can partake in all sorts of hijinks with her. Luckily, the Hangout is replayable. There are five possible endings available for your time with Diona.

Here’s exactly how you can acquire every Diona hangout ending.

How to unlock the Genshin Impact Diona Hangout Event

If you want to play the Diona Hangout Event, you’ll have to put in some work to unlock it. You’ll need to do is reach Adventure Rank 26 and complete the Archon Quest titled “Prologue: Act III - Song of the Dragon and Freedom.”

You’ll then be able to find the Diona Hangout Event on your quests page.

You’ll also need two Story Keys to unlock it. You can earn story keys by completing your daily commissions. Four daily commissions can be completed every day. You’ll need to finish eight to unlock a single Story Key.

Once you’ve done all that, you can play the Diona Hangout Event.

How to unlock Genshin Impact Hangout Event alternate endings

Like with most games, unlocking alternate endings requires active choices on your end to obtain the ideal conclusion. Endings in Genshin Impact Hangout Events are determined by dialogue choices made throughout the hang sesh.

If you want to unlock a new ending, make sure to follow the very specific dialogue choices. Your choices will prompt characters to do different things.

It should also be noted that many endings share scenes, so it might be prudent to replay a Hangout Event starting from a specific choice. You can do this by highlighting a choice on your in-game Hangout Event flowchart. This will allow you to avoid seeing the same scenes.

How to get Ending 1: “The Unfathomable Felines”

Diona ending 1. miHoYo

In this ending, Diona is peeved as the Traveler drops some truth bombs about cats in the bar.

To get this ending, here’s what you need to say:

During The Cat Tail's Bartender say:

1. “I'm here for the kitties...”

During To Catch a Kitten say:

"I'm an experienced climber." "Use the cat toy." "Well, he is really cute after all." "Use the cat food." "Maybe you should take a hint from him and do what he does." "Does he like cat toys?" "Meow, meow..." "That actually might make more money." “Why don’t we just go back together?”

How to get Ending 2: “Cat Party”

Diona ending two. miHoYo

In this ending, Diona feels happy as she and the Traveller helped saved a few cat lives.

To get this ending, here’s what you need to say:

During The Cat Tail's Bartender say:

1. “I'm here for the kitties...”

During To Catch a Kitten say:

"I'm an experienced climber." "Use the cat toy." "I think customers visit the tavern primarily for your cocktails." "Use the cat food." "Your specialty drinks attract a lot of attention already." "Does he like cat toys?" "Alright, I'll leave him to you." "No-one would know about these cats if it weren't for your drinks."

How to get Ending 3: “Diona's Special”

Diona’s third ending. miHoYo

In this ending, the Traveler gets Diona to make a great cocktail.

Note: At one point in this quest you’ll be asked to sneak through a Hillichurl camp. Don’t do that. It’s far easier to forgo stealth and just defeat them all.

To get this ending, here’s what you need to say:

During The Cat Tail's Bartender say:

"I'm here to try some specialty drinks..." "A non-alcoholic beverage would be fine as well" "I'd like the base to be more unique."

During A Special Base Drink say:

"Do you want to make a drink from that..." "I'll defeat the monsters head-on."

During The Shadow Over Dadaupa say:

"Draff said he has found some, let's ask him." "(What's going on?)" "Diona already has it"

How to get Ending 4: “The Ultimate Special”

Diona’s fourth and possibly best ending. miHoYo

During this ending Diona concocts a drink so good that she unites two drunks in conversation.

To get this ending, here’s what you need to say:

During The Cat Tail's Bartender say:

"I'm here to try some specialty drinks..." "A non-alcoholic beverage would be fine as well" "I'd like the flavoring to be more unique."

During Special Cocktailing Condiments say:

"What are these...?" "I really need to wash my hands." "How about trying a different way of making the drinks?" (Is it me, or was that rehearsed speech?)

During Exchanging Pointers say:

(These two have been planning this all along.) (Put the whole Lizard Tail directly into the Dandelion Wine.) (Add all of the Slime Condensate into the drink.) (Add all of the Butterfly Dust and Fish Scales to the drink.) (Put the entire lizard into the drink.) (Add a small amount of Slime Condensate, let settle, then stir...) (Pour a heap of Butterfly Dust.) (Crush the Fish Scales first, and then add it with the mucus into the drink.) (Is it really that bad?) (When did this guy come back?)

How to get Ending 5: “I... Only Had... A Little”

Diona’s dad is a bit drunk. miHoYo

In this ending Draff is a bit tipsy as he stumbles on his way home. What a drunkard.

Note: At one point in this quest you’ll have to steal soup. Make sure to kill all nearby Hillichurl before you do. Otherwise, you might not be able to take the soup.

To get this ending, here’s what you need to say:

During The Cat Tail's Bartender say:

"I'm here to try some specialty drinks..." "A non-alcoholic beverage would be fine as well" "I'd like the base to be more unique."

During A Special Base Drink say:

"Do you want to make a drink from that..." "I'll defeat the monsters head-on."

During The Shadow Over Dadaupa say:

"I can deal with a few monsters. I'll bring some of that herbal soup back."

During Samachurl Herbal Soup say:

"Got it right here." "(Is this really drinkable...?)"