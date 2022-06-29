For the first time, HoYoverse confirmed a Genshin Impact update date before the actual livestream. The company revealed the dates for both Genshin Impact 2.7 and 2.8 updates after the first delay in the game’s history. Understandably, fans might be curious about when to expect the Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream so that we can get the details on the possible Kazuha rerun, Shikanoin Heizou, and more. Oh, and the free Primogem codes that are sure to come with the livestream. This might be the last update before the jump to Genshin Impact 3.0, which makes it even more important to know what is coming.

Here’s what we know so far about the Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream.

When is the Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream start time?

The Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream airs on Saturday, July 2 at 8 a.m. EST .

It’s one day later than the predicted date, Friday, July 1. It’s also the first time in a while that HoYoverse has had a Saturday stream. The stream comes about two weeks before the Genshin Impact 2.8 update is expected to go live on July 13.

How can I watch the Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream?

All Genshin Impact channels are the same as in the last update. The Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream airs live on Twitch. Then, it reruns on YouTube three hours later at 12 p.m. EST. It also broadcasts on the Chinese social media channel Bilibili.

What will be revealed during the Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream?

Leaked promotional image for the Genshin Impact summer special. Looks like Kazuha, Fischl, Mona, and Xinyan will play a part. Ubatcha

Like past livestreams, this one will probably include information about new characters, events, and other major updates. “Major updates” can mean anything like UI improvements, additions to already existing features, and more. Livestreams often reveal new Archon Quests, Story Quests, and Hangout Events. Voice actors for upcoming characters typically also appear to explain their character’s backstory and abilities.

Based on leaks, we’d expect to see the rumored costumes for Fischl and Diluc and more information about the Summer Fantasia (previously called A Summer Sea Sojourn) event. This might also be the first time we see Lesser Lord Kusanali (a.k.a. Nahida).

What are the Genshin Impact 2.8 banners?

HoYoverse revealed Shikanoin Heizou shortly before the Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream in late May 2022. New characters usually appear in the updates following their reveals on the company’s social media account. If it’s the same case with Heizou, we’ll see him in this new update. The Genshin Impact 2.8 banners will be confirmed during the livestream.

We don’t know the featured 5-stars yet. Leakers suspect Kaedehara Kazuha, partly because he’s been waiting for a rerun for the past two updates and because he’s linked to the main event leaked for the Genshin Impact 2.8 update. He also ran around the same time last year. Other rerun candidates include Klee, who hasn’t had a rerun since last year’s summer event. Heizou will probably be one of the three four-star characters on one of these banners.