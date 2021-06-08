Here's exactly when you can play Genshin Impact Version 1.6

Genshin Impact constantly evolves. Every six weeks, developer miHoYo expands Genshin Impact with a new update. They often provide new activities and adventures for players to enjoy. This time, we’re getting an archipelago as a brand new locale. The new locale will be home to the Midsummer Island Event, which hosts new sights to see and a watercraft called the Waverider. You’ll be able to complete objectives in the area to earn a brand new swanky skin for Barbara.

Sure, it’s not quite the Inazuma update players have been waiting to arrive, but Version 1.6 is definitely not something you want to miss.

Here's what we know about the Genshin Impact Version 1.6 launch and when you’ll be able to hop in.

When is the Genshin Impact Version 1.6 release time?

Genshin Impact Version 1.6 will be available on June 8, 2021, following some brief maintenance that is set to begin at 6 p.m. Eastern.

What time will the Genshin Impact Version 1.6 maintenance end?

Maintenance will last for up to five hours, concluding around 11 p.m. Eastern. It can possibly end earlier, but be prepared to wait until 11 p.m.

Once maintenance has concluded, you'll be able to enjoy all the new additions in Genshin Impact Version 1.6 including a Klee rerun and the Anemo Sword user Kazuha, who happens to be the first-ever character from Inazuma.

The new Waverider in action. miHoYo

What are the Genshin Impact Version 1.6 maintenance rewards?

For enduring the Genshin Impact drought, you'll receive a reward of 300 Primogems the next time that you log on. You'll have 30 days to claim this reward.

Version 1.6 players can also claim the code “GenshinEpic,” celebrating the addition of Genshin Impact to the Epic Games Store.

Can you pre-load the Genshin Impact Version 1.6 update?

If your connection is on the slower side, you might feel a bit frustrated having to wait longer before you can enjoy Genshin Impact Version 1.6.

Luckily, if you're playing the game on either a PC or mobile device you can pre-load the latest update right now.

How to pre-load the Genshin Impact Version 1.6 update on PC

To pre-load the update on PC you'll have to update the Genshin Impact launcher. After updating the launcher a button that reads "Game Pre-Installation" will appear to the left of the "Launch" button. Click that button to begin installing the files.

Once Version 1.6 arrives, all you need to do is click "Update" and you'll be able to install Version 1.6 without any additional downloads. If you cannot complete pre-loading the update prior to Version 1.6's launch, the download will resume from where you left off.

How to pre-load the Genshin Impact Version 1.6 update on mobile

one pre-load menu for version 1.4 in Genshin Impact. miHoYo

If you're a mobile player, you have two ways to pre-load Genshin Impact Version 1.6. The first method is by entering the in-game settings menu, denoted with a gear icon. If you go to the "other" tab, you'll find a button that says Pre-Install Resource Package. This will allow you to download the files early.

Alternatively, you can find a button on the log-in menu with a small cloud icon on it. If you click the button you'll be able to pre-load some files.

Once the update lands you'll still need to head to your device's app store to finalize everything, but this should significantly decrease your wait time.

How to pre-load the Genshin Impact Version 1.6 update on PS4 and PS5

If you're playing on either PS4 or PS5 you cannot pre-load Genshin Impact Version 1.6. If you’re on console, you’ll have to wait for the update to go live. This will likely happen a few hours ahead of maintenance concluding. Look for the update around 9 p.m. Eastern.