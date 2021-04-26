Here's exactly when you can play Genshin Impact version 1.5

Genshin Impact is transforming. Every six weeks, developer miHoYo expands Genshin Impact with a new update. They often provide new activities and adventures for players to enjoy. This time, we’re getting a brand new feature: Serenitea Pot, which is known colloquially as the housing system. You’ll be able to deck out a custom abode for your Traveler. In later updates, you’ll even be able to invite your friends to check it out.

Serenitea Pot and Genshin Impact version 1.5 will arrive this week, but when exactly will that happen?

Here's what we know about the Genshin Impact version 1.5 update's launch.

When is the Genshin Impact version 1.5 release time?

Maintenance for Genshin Impact version 1.5 will begin on all platforms on April 27, 2021 at 5 p.m. Eastern.

What time will the Genshin Impact version 1.5 maintenance end?

Maintenance will last for up to five hours, concluding around 10 p.m. Eastern. It can possibly end earlier, but be prepared to wait until 10 p.m.

Once maintenance has concluded, you'll be able to enjoy all the new additions in Genshin Impact version 1.5 including a Zhongli rerun, the Cryo claymore user Eula, and the housing system.

Zhongli on White Day, showing love to you, the player. miHoYo

What are the Genshin Impact version 1.5 maintenance rewards?

For enduring the Genshin Impact drought, you'll receive a reward of 300 Primogems the next time that you log on. You'll have 30 days to claim this reward.

Can you pre-load the Genshin Impact version 1.5 update?

If your connection is on the slower side, you might feel a bit frustrated having to wait longer before you can enjoy Genshin Impact version 1.5.

Luckily, if you're playing the game on either a PC or mobile device you can pre-load the latest update right now.

How to pre-load the Genshin Impact version 1.5 update on PC

To pre-load the update on PC you'll have to update the Genshin Impact launcher. After updating the launcher a button that reads "Game Pre-Installation" will appear to the left of the "Launch" button. Click that button to begin installing the files.

Once version 1.5 arrives, all you need to do is click "Update" and you'll be able to install version 1.5 without any additional downloads. If you cannot complete pre-loading the update prior to version 1.5's launch, the download will resume from where you left off.

How to pre-load the Genshin Impact version 1.5 update on mobile

one pre-load menu for version 1.4 in Genshin Impact. miHoYo

If you're a mobile player, you have two ways to pre-load Genshin Impact version 1.5. The first method is by entering the in-game settings menu, denoted with a gear icon. If you go to the "other" tab, you'll find a button that says Pre-Install Resource Package. This will allow you to download the files early.

Alternatively, you can find a button on the log-in menu with a small cloud icon on it. If you click the button you'll be able to pre-load some files.

Once the update lands you'll still need to head to your device's app store to finalize everything, but this should significantly decrease your wait time.

How to pre-load the Genshin Impact version 1.5 update on PS4 and PS5

If you're playing on either PS4 or PS5 you cannot pre-load Genshin Impact version 1.5. If you’re on console, you’ll have to wait for the update to go live. This will likely happen a few hours ahead of maintenance concluding. Look for the update around 8 or 9 p.m. Eastern.

While you’re waiting, you should be able to download the new PS5 client for Genshin Impact.