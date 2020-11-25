While Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the best next-gen shooter released this fall, there are lots of other games in its genre that can also be played on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5 with some special enhancements. That said, it's tough to discern which ones are worth playing. Some games like Bright Memory are pretty bad, while titles like Rainbow Six Siege and Warframe are still waiting on their next-gen enhancements.

If you've beaten Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's campaign, got your fair share of multiplayer and zombies in, and are looking to move on, here are some games you can keep on your radar as Black Friday approaches.

6. Destiny 2

If you're looking for a multiplayer shooter that incorporates some role-playing game elements, then Destiny 2 is an excellent choice. This looter shooter from former Halo developer Bungie just got a new expansion, Beyond Light, the day the Xbox Series X came out, and is consistently supported with some sort of update almost every week.

Technically, the game's next-gen enhanced version won't be available until December 8. That said, it currently still benefits from better load times, just got a new expansion, and is part of Xbox Game Pass. As such, you don't have much reason to ignore it, especially if you have an Xbox Series X this fall.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is available as part of Xbox Game Pass.

5. Fortnite

Almost everyone knows what Fortnite is at this point. It boasts an insanely popular battle royale mode that games like Call of Duty: Warzone are inspired by, and continuously features interesting crossovers and emergent storytelling. As Call of Duty is taking some notes from Fortnite in how it rolls out post-launch content and its battle royale modes, it's safe to say that you'll enjoy Fortnite if you like Call of Duty.

Fortnite has seen enhancements for PS5 and Xbox Series X as well. The higher resolution and frame rate makes the game much smoother than it can be on weaker platforms like Nintendo Switch, and the game's cross-progression makes it easy to switch to a new console. If you're trying to stick save some money after spending $70 on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and other next-gen titles, definitely give the next-gen version of Fortnite a shot.

Fortnite is available for free on the Microsoft Store and PlayStation Store.

4. Enlisted

Enlisted is an intense first-person shooter set during World War 2. Gaijin Entertainment

This Xbox Series X launch title from War Thunder's Gaijin Entertainment has mostly gone under the radar, but it's definitely a promising first-person shooter that fans of Battlefield will love. If you enjoyed the classic Battlefield games that delivered large scale battles in a World War 2 setting, then Enlisted should pique your interest as players control squads of soldiers in large scale battles.

The game also features some cool vehicles like tanks and planes, and is a surprisingly enjoyable game despite the fact that it has gone largely unnoticed The catch is it's currently in Xbox Game Preview so there's not much variation. Still, if this squad-based take on Battlefield intrigues you and you want to get in on the ground floor as it builds up over time, definitely check this game out.

Enlisted is available for $29.99 on the Microsoft Store.

3. Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo: The Master Chief Collection includes Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3, ODST, Halo: Reach, and Halo 4. Xbox Game Studios

Halo Infinite was originally going to be the other major first-person shooter of this fall, but it got delayed to next year. Still, some slick Halo action is available on Xbox Series X as Halo: The Master Chief Collection has gotten fully enhanced for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series X. This collection contains remastered versions of the single-player and multiplayer of every Halo game through Halo 4.

Most of these games are already fantastic, and these are just the best versions of them. If your television can handle it, The Master Chief Collection can run at up to 120 frames per second on Xbox Series X, which makes the game incredibly smooth and responsive. If you're looking to relive some memories on next-gen consoles, definitely give the refurbished titles within Halo: The Master Chief Collection a shot.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available as part of Xbox Game Pass.

2. Gears 5

Gears of War is Microsoft's other major shooter franchise. While Gears 6 isn't ready for launch, or even announced yet, Gears 5 did get some next-generation enhancements for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Though you'll drop right into the middle of a new story trilogy for the series, you should still have a lot of fun running around colorful environments and viscerally chainsawing your enemies apart.

If you're a Drax the Destroyer fan too, you'll be happy to hear that new, free DLC adds Dave Bautista as a playable character. Obviously, the next-gen versions of the game also bump up the frame rate and resolution and decrease the loading times. If you enjoy it, you could even give its turn-based strategy game prequel Gears Tactics a chance after it.

Gears 5 is available now as part of Xbox Game Pass.

1. Borderlands 3

The Borderlands franchise has always stood out thanks to its distinct cel-shaded art style, but the increased resolution and frame rate allow these visuals to pop more than ever. Borderlands 3 is another really fun looter shooter with a quirky sense of humor and a constant stream of post-launch DLC, so there's a lot to do if you decide to pick this 2019 game up for the first time on next-gen consoles.

While the better resolution, framerate, and loading times already mean Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are the perfect places to play Borderlands 3, the next-gen ports also bring four-player split-screen and vertical two-player split-screen options the game so you can play with your roommates or family. It's also a free upgrade on both platforms, so you can pick up the game at a discount this Black Friday and just redeem the next-gen version.