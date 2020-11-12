5 best places to destroy Entropic Shards in Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Destiny 2: Beyond Light ’s new Stasis powers are a total game-changer for the massively multiplayer online looter-shooter. Stasis is already having a major effect in activities like Crucible. So if you’re looking to strengthen that power even more, you can augment your new subclass with Aspects that tweak your ice powers.

In order to do that, you’ll need to claim the Aspect of Control, a key item found during the Born in Darkness quest that's part of Beyond Light's main campaign. In order to complete this, you’ll need to find five Entropic Shards hidden around the icy new destination of Europa. These are unmarked on your map, so they’ll require a bit of hunting. Fortunately, we’re here to show you exactly where you can find them so you can get back to freezing.

How to start the quest

Entropic Shards seem like small pieces of the massive, dark pyramids. Bungie

You’ll need to go through a few hoops to pull this off. The Born In Darkness quest becomes available once you beat Beyond Light’s campaign, but you’ll need to do a few things first.

First, you’ll need to complete the Reclaiming Europa and Empire’s Fall quests, which unlock Empire Hunts. Once you do that, you’ll be able to progress through the Stasis Prototype quest. The end of that quest rewards you with Salvation’s Grip, an exotic grenade launcher that freezes enemies.

You will not be able to interact with Entropic Shards without this weapon. The shards appear as tiny black pyramids hidden throughout the map. When you see one, you’ll need to shoot it with Salvation’s Grip, so make sure you have the weapon and ammo for it when you set out to do this.

While there are more than five shards total, you’ll only need to shoot five to get the Aspect of Control. Here are the best five to focus on.

Location 1 - Asterion Abyss

The first location is in the Asterion Abyss. Bungie

To find this shard, you’ll need to climb the big structure in the middle of the Asterion Abyss. Open your map and you’ll see it near the western wall of the area.

Simply platform your way up the structure and head to the exact pinpoint in the map above, and you’ll find the shard.

The hunt for Entropic Shards involves quite a bit of platforming Bungie

Location 2 - Cadmus Ridge

For the next shard, head to the central area of Cadmus Ridge. Bungie

Head into Cadmus Ridge and drive to the western edge of the map, shown above. You’ll find the shard tucked against an ice wall near the southwest of the area.

This shard is tucked away in an icy little corner. Bungie

Location 3 - Concealed Void Lost Sector

There's another one in Asterion Abyss, but this one's in a Lost Sector. Bungie

This shard is located all the way at the end of the Concealed Void Lost Sector in Asterion Abyss. When you get to Asterion Abyss, look for the series of tunnels that are underneath the area north of the structure you climbed to get the first shard. When you’re underground, you’ll see a small cave entrance with a reddish light coming from it. Head in there to get to the Lost Sector.

You'll find this one floating in a yellow well-like area. Bungie

You’ll need to complete the entire Lost Sector, so kill the enemies to open the gates until you get to the boss room. Take out the boss and all remaining enemies and then stay in that room. Look up and you’ll see an opening in the ceiling. There’s a shard right at the top where the light shines in. Shoot it and move on.

Location 4 - Riis-Reborn Approach

One Entropic Shard can be found in the far northern areas of Europa. Bungie

Make your way all the way up to Riis-Reborn Approach. If you’ve done the campaign, you’ve done this hike a dozen times by now. You’ll head through an elevator and then continue north, passing by waves of Vex.

Somebody left this Entropic Shard under the staircase. Bungie

Eventually you’ll hit a second elevator. As soon as you get to the top, you’ll be in a dark room with some steps in it. As you exit the elevator, look at the steps in front of you and walk to the other side of them. It’s hard to see, but a shard is hanging out right under those steps. Shoot it and you’ll only have one left.

Location 5 - Technocrat’s Iron

The fifth Entropic Shard is located in Technocrat's Iron. Bungie

Continue to this shard straight from the last one (trust me, you don’t want to make this hike twice). From the elevator, just keep going until you warp into the next area. Run forward and you’ll eventually come to a fork in the road, allowing you to continue straight or hand a left. Take the left route and follow it as far as you can’t go any further (you’ll see Technocrat’s Iron pop up on your HUD, which is a signal that you’ve gone the right way). You’ll know you’re there when you hit a big round room with no exit and a servitor hanging out in the middle.

The fifth shard is also suspended in the air. Thankfully, that makes it hard to miss. Bungie

Kill the straggling enemies in this room and then look up at the walls. Standing at the entrance, you’ll see the shard hanging up by the wall to your right. Fire a crystal shot at it and you’re done!

Once you’ve gotten all five, a new quest marker will appear at Riis-Reborn Approach. Head back up there and finish the mission to get the Aspect of Control.