Borderlands 3 has sold more than 8 million copies since its September 2019 launch, and after a quiet start to 2020, developer Gearbox has finally delivered details for the exciting spring 2020 roadmap. It'll include a themed event for Valentine's Day and an exciting overhaul for Mayhem Mode.

In a "Borderlands 3 Community Love Letter," published Tuesday, Gearbox outlined its plans for the coming months, including reveals about the Broken Hearts Day seasonal event Mayhem 2.0, and an increased level cap. These much-needed major updates will hopefully keep the game fresh moving forward.

Recent updates to Borderlands 3 have included a few community-requested changes, like increased spawn and drop rates. The developer's also rolled out seasonal events like Bloody Harvest and DLC like Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot. 2020's updates for January so far have included only a few hotfixes and timed mini-events.

Gearbox has added a lot to Borderlands 3 so far.

What is included in the Borderlands 3 February Patch?

Gearbox will add a True Takedown Mode in February that raises the difficulty of the Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite mission by scaling it to work for four players. Borderlands 3's level cap will also be raised to 53 from 50. After listening to feedback, Gearbox will also give players the ability to skip cutscenes.

The most notable addition in February is Broken Hearts Day, a seasonal event that runs from February 13 to 20. The weeklong event will have players fighting "lovesick enemies" in order to get new Legendary weapons. The ability to toggle the event on or off is a new feature added based on community feedback, and it looks like this will be the new standard for seasonal events going forward.

What is coming in the Borderlands 3 March Patch?

Though details are still scarce, Gearbox teased radical changes to Mayhem Mode, the end-game optional content that ramps up the difficulty and allows players to find better gear. The update will be called "Mayhem 2.0."

Presumably, the goal here is to spice up Borderlands 3's endgame for the first time since November, and I'm hoping to at least see another Mayhem level added to the experience. Mayhem 2.0 will come out in the March patch alongside the following improvements:

Fight for Your Life will increase "the interaction radius between players, telegraphing revives to other players more clearly, and allowing multiple players to contribute to a revive." These improvements will hopefully take away some of the frustration for those who like to play Borderlands 3 in co-op. Gearbox will also add more EchoCast Twitch Extension events, including a Moxxi-themed one that will allow viewers to buff or debuff the streamer they're watching.

Gearbox also confirmed it will announce more about the game's second paid expansion and future content at PAX East on February 27 at 2:30 p.m. E.T. While it might not be as exciting as last year's reveal of Borderlands 3 and Risk of Rain 2, players should have plenty of exciting things to look forward to in just a few weeks.