How to craft the dapper Cape of Happiness in Final Fantasy XIV

Each expansion sees a wealth of new items for crafters in Final Fantasy XIV, and Endwalker’s post-launch patches have already added some enticing new clothing options. One of the more popular is the Cape of Happiness, a rustic kind of outfit crafted by Weavers. Considering it has happiness in the name, who wouldn’t want it? Unfortunately, getting the Cape of Happiness can be quite an endeavor, especially if you don’t know how to get your hands on certain materials. The good news is that we’ll help walk you through the process.

How to Get the Cape of Happiness Recipe

Scrip Exchange can be found in every major city. Square Enix

The first step in crafting any item is getting your hands on the recipe. In the case of the Cape of Happiness, you’ll need to get the Master Weaver IX tome, which can be purchased from a Scrip Exchange merchant in any of the major cities, as well as a few other merchants. Here are the easiest to access, but remember you can find one in every major city.

Scrip Exchange - Gridania - Old Gridania (X:14.1, Y:9.1)

Scrip Exchange - Limsa Lominsa - Lower Decks (X:6. Y:11.9)

Scrip Exchange - Ul’Dah - Steps of Thal (X:14.2, Y: 10.8)

Anna - Coerthas - The Firmament (X:14.2, Y: 12.6)

Sanana - Othard - The Ruby Sea (X:28.3, Y: 15.3)

Now that you have your hands on the recipe, you need to actually gather the materials for the Cape of Happiness. Before moving on, however, we should also note that you can purchase the Cape of Happiness from any market board if you’ve got the gil to spare. At the time of writing, the Cape of Happiness is going for one million gil at the cheapest, so it’s likely easier to craft.

Cape of Happiness recipe and how to craft

Cape of Happiness can be equipped by all characters. Square Enix

There are four different crafting components you’ll need to get your hands on in order to craft the Cape of Happiness. Three of these are incredibly easy, while the fourth is much harder. Here’s what you need.

Cloth of Happiness x1

Ar-Caen Velvet x3

Lightning Cluster x3

Wind Cluster x3

Again, all of these items can be purchased at the Market Board if you want to skip gathering. Getting the easiest out of the way, though, Lightning and Wind Clusters can be gathered in a variety of ways including Mining and Botany starting at level 50, dropped from Corrupted Sprites, and gained through Treasure Map chests. You likely have some in your inventory already, but if not they’re easy to get.

Ar-Caean Velvet is a basic recipe that’s crafted by using Ar-Caean Cotton Ball x5 and Lightning Crystal x8. The Cotton Balls can be gathered at level 89 Harvesting points for Botanists, or through the Woodland Exploration XXVII Retainer Venture.

Now comes the hardest part with the Cloth of Happiness, which can only be gained by completing the Excitatron 6000, a new Treasure Dungeon added in patch 6.05 for FFXIV. Cloth of Happiness drops randomly from chests in the Excitatron 6000, which can be accessed by completing Timeworn Kumbhiraskin maps. The entire dungeon is fairly random, and there’s no guarantee you’ll even be able to access it, let alone get the Cloth of Happiness you need. Because of that a bit of grinding will likely be needed, or, again, if you’ve got the spare gil you can purchase it from the Market Board. If you need a more in-depth explanation of the Excitatron 6000, you can check out our guide on it.

Once you have the materials simply learn the recipe from the book, open up your crafting log, and have at it. Like most other pieces of equipment in Final Fantasy XIV, the Cape of Happiness can be died and assigned into different glamour sets.