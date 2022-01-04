How to access and complete The Excitatron 6000 Treasure Dungeon in FFXIV

Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn patch 6.05 is now live, bringing a host of new options to the game, including the Savage difficulty for Endwalker’s Pandaemonium raid. The most notable new addition, however, is a brand new treasure dungeon called the Excitatron 6000. It’s been a while since a new Treasure Dungeon has been added to the game, with the last one coming in patch 5.05 after Shadowbringers circa July 2019. Because of that, a lot of new players may not be familiar with how these optional dungeons work, or how to even access them.

These are essentially dungeons that allow you to gather some rare equipment, crafting items, and even minions. Final Fantasy XIV doesn’t make accessing them obvious, though, as you’ll need to use both crafting and combat jobs in order to do so. There’s also a bit of luck involved in the whole process.

How to access the Excitatron 6000 in FFXIV

The Excitatron 6000 is much more colorful than other dungeons. Square Enix

The first step of accessing any Treasure Dungeon is finding the corresponding timeworn map, which is done through gathering some prerequisites. In the case of the Excitatron 6000, you’ll need to find a Timeoworn Kumbhiraskin Map. These are found by harvesting level 90 mature trees, lush vegetation patches, mineral deposits, rocky outcrops, and fishing holes. This also means you’ll want to have either your Miner, Botanist, or Fisherman job maxed out at level 90. Alternatively, if you don’t want to go on the hunt for maps, and you have some spare gil, you can purchase them from the Market Board.

Once you have a map, you’ll need to decipher it using the Decipher command. If you don’t have the command you’ll need to complete the level 36 quest “Treasures and Tribulations,” which can be started by talking to H’loonh in Eastern La Nocsea - Wineport (x:21.1, y:21.1).

Before we go on, it’s important to note that you can bring a party into each treasure dungeon. Because of this, it’s a good idea to have a group of friends already primed and ready to go for the dungeon. If you don’t have a group ready it is possible to solo Treasure Dungeons, or you can use the Party Finder to try and find one. Because patch 6.05 just launched on January 4, you likely won’t have a hard time finding a party soon after. As the content gets older, however, it will become harder to find parties completing the Excitatron 6000. It’s also important to note that each time you follow a Timeworn Map and open a chest, there’s only a 50 percent chance that the corresponding Treasure Dungeon will spawn. So you might have to do a few maps in order to actually see the Excitatron 6000.

Now, after deciphering the map head to the specified location and use your Dig command on the spot. Digging will make a chest appear, but you’ll want to be ready before opening it, as doing so will make a wave of monsters appear. Defeat the monsters and you’ll reap the rewards, gaining a random amount of gil, Tomestones of Aphorism, and a random assortment of crafting items. If a portal to the Excitatron 6000 opens, you can move onto the dungeon itself.

How does the Excitatron 6000 work?

The Excitatron, like all Treasure Dungeons, requires a bit of luck Square Enix

While you’ll be fighting enemies inside the dungeon, completing the Excitatron 6000 is pretty reliant on luck overall. Each room, including the starting one, will have a single treasure chest in the middle, and every instance of the dungeon has five rooms. Opening the treasure will cause enemies to appear, and defeating the wave of enemies will let players actually open the chest and get the rewards. Each room also has a chance of spawning more enemies and/or more treasure chests. Opening the chest will also give you a key that you can use to open one of two doors in the room. One door will take you to the next room, while the other will boot the whole party from the dungeon. Occasionally you can spot arrows on the floor that point to the correct door, but most of the time it’s entirely luck-based.

The rewards you gain from the chests include Tomestones of Aphorism, rare equipment, crafting materials, and if you make it to the last room, even a minion. Obviously, there’s a fair amount of luck involved, so if you want to make it through FFXIV’s Excitatron 6000, plan on gathering maps and playing through quite a few times.