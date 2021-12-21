It’s only been a matter of weeks since the release of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, but despite that, the first few post-expansion patches are quickly approaching. After Patch 6.01 introduces the new Pandaemonium raid, Patch 6.05 will introduce a host of other new additions to Endwalker. Despite any problems the game might currently be experiencing, Square Enix doesn’t have any plans to delay the next few patches.

Here's everything we know about FFXIV’s Patch 6.05.

When is the FFXIV Patch 6.05 Release Date?

Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.05 is scheduled to arrive on January 4, 2022, just two weeks after the release of Patch 6.01, the first post-Endwalker patch for the game. While Square Enix hasn’t announced the exact timing of the patch yet, it always happens overnight. It’s likely that Patch 6.05 maintenance will start at 6 p.m. PT on January 4, the same time Patch 6.01 started on December 20. For reference, Patch 5.58 also took place at 9 p.m. Eastern when it was released. We’ll update this article once Square Enix has announced the exact time.

The end is nigh. Square Enix

What time will the FFXIV Patch 6.05 maintenance end?

Again, Square Enix hasn’t announced the exact timing of the patch, but typically this kind of patch maintenance takes between 8-9 hours. Players will likely be able to jump back into FFXIV around 6 a.m. Eastern on January 5. We’ll update this article once the exact time has been announced.

Will Patch 6.05 Help Will Queue Times and Server Overload?

Final Fantasy XIV has seen its fair share of struggles since the release of Endwalker, with the servers groaning under the weight of the game’s player numbers. Between crashes and login queues in the thousands, Final Fantasy XIV simply has more players than it was ready for. Since the release of Endwalker, the development team has performed emergy maintenance to help and talked at length about the plans they have to add additional servers. At the moment, however, there’s no indication that Patch 6.05 will do anything to address or help the ongoing issues.

While it may seem strange to release new content amidst all of the servers problems, director Naoki Yoshida explained the reasoning in a blog post, saying, “Many players are looking forward to content aside from high-end duties, and furthermore, considering the balance of the rewards and item levels from said content, we cannot withhold only Pandæmonium: Asphodelos (Savage), and rebalancing these would delay the patch release by several weeks and would affect Patch 6.1 and beyond.”

What Will Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.05 Add?

There are two major new additions coming in Patch 6.05, the first of which is the Savage difficulty for the Pandaemonium: Asphodelos raid. The normal version of the raid is being introduced with the 6.01 patch on December 20, but Savage difficulty is well known for being a huge step up. To coincide with the Savage difficulty, the game will also see the introduction of a new Allagan Tomesone, which players can exchange for the new end-game gear in Endwalker.

FFXIV’s Pandaemonium raid is inspired by the FFIX location of the same name.

The second big addition is a brand new treasure dungeon called the Excitatron 6000. Previous Treasure dungeons in FFXIV, like the Aquapolis, could be accessed by finding Treasure Maps and then following the clues to find the treasure.