Every video game livestream, event, and announcement happening this summer

Get ready for another summer chock full of digital events focusing on video games.

In the past year, the video game industry shifted away from announcing new video games in-person at events like E3, Gamescom, and PAX last summer. Many of these events and publishers instead opted for online alternatives to showcase ongoing and upcoming video games.

While in-person events may return eventually, the huge uptick in digital reveals seems like it’s here to stay. Many events are already confirmed throughout the summer.

If you want to stay in the loop for all of the latest video game announcements, this is every event happening from May to September 2021 (this list will be updated as new events and press conferences are announced).

Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special

May 26, 2021 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern — YouTube

“May 27th is Dragon Quest Day, and to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the series, we’re bringing you a special broadcast to showcase all of the latest information about what’s going on — and what’s yet to come — in the world of Dragon Quest,” the event’s official description reads. The event will even feature live interpretation into English for western fans.

Indie Live EXPO

June 5, 2021 at 5 a.m. Eastern — YouTube

The next Indie Live EXPO is poised to happen on June 5, 2021. It will highlight some interesting indie games that are mainly from Japanese developers.

New Dragon Quest games will be announced in a May 26 presentation Square Enix

Guerilla Collective

June 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. Eastern and June 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. Eastern — Twitch

This is a multi-day showcase that will mainly be focused on indie games. That said, last year’s show did contain some bigger announcements like Persona 4’s PC port. Innersloth, 505 Games, Fellow Traveller, tinyBuild, Good Shepard Entertainment, Superhot Team, and Thunderful have already confirmed their involvement.

Tribeca Games Spotlight

June 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. Eastern

Tribeca Festival is expanding to include games this year and will kick the event off with a livestream showing the eight games featured. Those games are Kena: Bridge of Spirits, The Big Con, Sable, Lost in Random, Norco, Harold Halibut, Signalis, and Twelve Minutes.

E3 2021

June 12 to June 15, 2021

E3 returns in 2021 after taking a year off! While you can check out our dedicated article on the event to learn more, expect an ongoing livestream throughout all of these days in addition to press conferences that will also be highlighted as part of this calendar.

Ubisoft Forward

June 12, 2021 at 3 p.m. Eastern

As part of E3 2021, Ubisoft will hold another one of its Ubisoft Forward press conferences. Expect updates on games they have in the pipeline like Far Cry 6, Riders Republic, and Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake.

PC Gaming Show

June 13, 2021

The PC Gaming Show returns on June 13, 2021 and will focus on the latest and greatest titles making their way to PC.

Future Games Show

June 13, 2021

This show is part of a double-billing with the PC Gaming Show, and should also contain some cool announcements from game developers big and small.

E3 returns in 2021, and the whole experience is centered around a new app. Entertainment Software Association

Steam Next Fest

June 16, 2021 to June 22, 2021

The Steam Games Festival might have a new game, but it will functionally be a similar event. Expect a lot of game demos for upcoming titles and accompanying livestreams to be available on Steam during this period.

Summer Game Fest Day of the Devs Showcase

June 2021

You can check out Inverse’s article on this event to learn more, but Summer Game Fest is going to have a major presentation with both indie and AAA reveals in June.

Anime Expo

July 2, 2021 to July 5, 2021

This anime-focused expo is typically only tangentially related to gaming. Still, if you’re a fan of anime-style video games, some news surrounding games of that ilk usually emerges at this event.

PAX Online 2021

July 16 to July 18, 2021

While PAX East was originally supposed to take place in person this June, ReedPop and Penny Arcade decided to cancel it and revive PAX Online this summer. Expect that some indie game showcases and interesting panels will take place during this event.

Tennocon 2021

July 17, 2021

Tennocon is an event dedicated solely to updates on Digital Extremes’ popular sci-fi game Warframe. The developers will sell in-game content bundles as part of the event, with those proceeds going to the Unity Project for Relief of Homelessness charity.

GDC 2021

July 19 to July 23, 2021

GDC is typically a very developer-focused event, but some intriguing video game announcements sometimes happen around it. The event will be completely online this year once again.

EA Play Live

July 22, 2021

EA has chosen to hold its showcase in July this year and not around E3. Expect the publisher to go over big titles like the new Battlefield, Dragon Age, and Mass Effect games in addition to new Madden, FIFA, and NHL games.

EA could show off the next Dragon Age again at EA Play 2021. EA

QuakeCon 2021

August 19 to August 21, 2021

QuakeCon is an event typically dedicated to iD Software games like Quake, Doom, and Wolfenstein. Now that Bethesda and iD Software are owned by Microsoft, this year’s show is surely going to be an exciting one.

Devcom and Gamescom

August 23 to August 27, 2021

This European video game expo returns this year. The developer-focused Devcom expo starts on August 23, ultimately leading into Gamescom, which is open to the public and once again online-only this year.

Gamescom Opening Night Live

August 25, 2021

As part of Gamescom, Summer Game Fest’s Geoff Keighley will host another livestream that will contain a lot of exciting new video game announcements. This will likely be the last big press conference-style shows of the summer.

PAX West 2021

September 3 to September 6, 2021

Barring any delays or a switch to a solely online focus, this will be one of the first major in-person video game events of the year.

Game Devs of Color Expo

September 23 to September 27, 2021

Wrapping things up in late September is the Game Devs of Color Expo. “The 6th annual Game Devs of Color Expo is dedicated to amplifying the creative power held by people of color in games,” the event’s description explains. “Join us for a multi-day celebration of diverse voices. You’ll meet a variety of amazing creators from around the world and learn to build and market games players love.”