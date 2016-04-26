FromSoftware has crafted a slew of intense action games of a very distinct style, and Dark Souls 3 remains the newest (aside from Demon’s Souls) entry in the main franchise of “Soulsborne” games. Unlike previous Dark Souls games, the armor you’ll collect cannot be upgraded. They instead come with fixed stats more akin to Bloodborne‘s armor system. The subtle shift makes it so that players get to invest more resources into their weaponry. Even from a purely cosmetic standpoint, it makes it easier to find the optimal suit of armor to complement their weapon of choice.

The armor sets in Dark Souls 3 are extremely varied, ranging from the plated armor of the Lothric Knights all the way down to the leather garb of everyone’s favorite assassin Leonhard. Each set features a slightly different set of resistances — but let’s be honest with ourselves here, it’s all about the look.

Here’s how to get our five favorite armor sets in Dark Souls 3.

5. Undead Legion Set

The Undead Legion set in Dark Souls 3 is spooky. Bandai Namco / Nicholas Bashore

Featuring a large pointed helm atop a mix of chainmail, plate, and leather, the Undead Legion armor set once belonged to one of the Abyss Watchers from Farron’s Undead Legion. These undead warriors took on the duty of guarding against the darkness of the Abyss. Within the lore of the game’s world, these crusaders would destroy entire kingdoms if they detected even the slightest sign of exposure.

The Shrine Handmaiden can be found sitting at the Firelink Shrine by the bonfire. Bandai Namco / Nicholas Bashore

In order to obtain this set, you’ll have to progress to the Abyss Watchers boss encounter during the game. After defeating the boss, you can head back to the Shrine Handmaid — the primary merchant hanging out at the Firelink Shrine central hub — and purchase the entire set for 31,000 Souls. That’s a bit pricey but probably worth it.

4. Leonhard’s Set

Leonhard’s armor set in Dark Souls 3 looks like something out of Bloodborne. Bandai Namco / Nicholas Bashore

Easily one of our favorite characters from Dark Souls 3, Leonhard sports an armor set that gives off a vibe similar to something you might find in Bloodborne. Featuring a distinctive silver mask to cover the burns on his face, Leonhard’s attire was designed to hide his entire body after he suffered grave burns as a young adult. And for a price, you can look like a charred warrior as well.

Leonhard’s set is one of the more difficult to obtain if you wish to complete his questline (which we recommend doing), although you can immediately kill him for it when you see him appear at Firelink Shrine early on in the game. That is, assuming you have the combat prowess to take him on. Upon death (via the questline or by your hand), Leonhard will drop his mask. Then, you can purchase the rest of his set from the Shrine Handmaid for 10,500 Souls.

3. Wolf Knight Set

The Wolf Knight armor set is one of the most formidable-looking options in Dark Souls 3. Bandai Namco / Nicholas Bashore

Worn by the legendary Artorias the Abysswalker, the Wolf Knight Set has some of the richest lore behind it out of all the armor sets. One of the four knights of Lord Gwyn, Artorias was sent to hold back the inevitable spread of the Abyss as it consumed the world Lord Gwyn was trying to save. While fighting the Abyss, Artorias was corrupted himself. It’s a bit of a long and tragic story of a hero consumed by the very thing he fought so desperately against — classic Dark Souls storytelling through item details, am I right? Which makes for the perfect style to rep.

The Unintended Graves area is a difficult area filled with black knights — remember to be careful while making your way to the Firelink Shrine. Bandai Namco / Nicholas Bashore

In order to obtain the Wolf Knight Set, you’ll have to progress through the game until you reach the Consumed King’s Garden. Complete the area and defeat Oceiros, the Consumed King to gain access to the passageway behind Oceiros. Follow this passageway until you see a dead end with a chest. Behind the chest is an illusionary wall that you can hit with your sword to get through, leading to a secret area called the Unintended Graves that models the very beginning of the game. Complete this entire area to reach a familiar shrine, where you can purchase the entire set from the Shrine Handmaid for 46,000 Souls. In order for the set to show up, however, you must have killed the Abyss Watchers.

2. Alva’s Armor Set

Both regal and stylish, the Alva’s Armor Set in Dark Souls 3 is a great option. Bandai Namco / Nicholas Bashore

Worn by Alva the Wayfarer from Dark Souls 2, Alva’s armor set is a mix of plate and leather that was trimmed heavily to reduce weight. Alva was a knight who searched many lands for the cure for Saint Serreta’s sickness. After learning of his dedication to the saint, Zullie the Witch used tricks and deceit to try and ruin Alva during his task, but ultimately ended up standing by his side through his journey. Alva ended up failing his mission and relinquished his knighthood upon doing so, roaming the lands in search of a new cause.

This one’s yet another excellent story simmering in the background lore that’s worth wearing if only for the cool factor.

The room containing Alva's set is extremely dangerous. Either run in for the set or clear it out before looking. Bandai Namco / Nicholas Bashore

In order to obtain Alva’s set, you’ll have to travel to the Distant Manor bonfire in Irithyll of the Boreal Valley. From there, take an immediate right and descend towards the Irithyll Dungeon until you reach a stone bridge — if you’re Embered, Alva should invade you here.

Kill him and move forward into the dungeon. After progressing through the area, you should encounter a large open room filled with prison cells. In this room (provided you killed Alva as an invader), you should find his entire armor set laying off to the side. Make sure to clear the room or go for a quick dash in to pick it up because the enemies in this area will swarm you quickly.

1. Armor of the Sun

Want to look like a crusader in Dark Souls 3? The Armor of the Sun is here for you. Bandai Namco / Nicholas Bashore

The trademark “sunbro” armor set is back once again in Dark Souls 3, bearing the painted sun emblem across the torso. Worn by Solaire of Astora, an extremely skilled warrior who became Undead so he could pursue his quest to find the Sun, this armor set is a legend among the Dark Souls community that is fairly easy to obtain in the latest installment of the franchise.

In order to collect the entire set, you’ll have to purchase the tower key from the Shrine Handmaid for 20,000 Souls. Once you’ve obtained the key, ascend the tower behind Firelink Shrine and drop down to the roof.

Pickle Pee can drop some very valuable items only obtainable through trading with him, so make sure to check his drop list. Bandai Namco / Nicholas Bashore

In the middle of the roof you’ll find Pickle Pee, a crow seeking rare items in exchange for pieces from his own collection — drop these items to receive the Armor of the Sun from him:

Drop a Siegbräu to get the Armor of the Sun.

Drop a Homeward Bone to get the Iron Bracelets.

Drop a Seed of a Giant Tree to get the Iron Leggings.

Drop a Lightning Urn to get the Iron Helm.

Drop a Medicant’s Staff to get the Sunlight Shield.

That may be the strangest way to procure a new set of armor in the entire game, but it’s definitely worth it.