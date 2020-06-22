Everything you need to know about Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

The AAA announcement from the first Summer Game Fest developer showcase on June 22 was for Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, almost two full decades after the last time we saw the mutated bandicoot.

While leaks from a Taiwanese rating board spoiled its existence before the official reveal, the official announcement of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time still contained a lot of interesting new details about the first brand new Crash Bandicoot platformer in over a decade.

When is the Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time release date?

It was confirmed during the June 22 reveal that Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time would be released on October 2, 2020.

That's a week earlier than the October 9 release date that was leaked before the official announcement. The platformer will be released just before the launch of next-gen consoles, which are planned for Holiday 2020, and games like Star Wars: Squadrons and Dirt 5. Still, not many games like this will come out around that time, so Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is a game that platformer fans should keep an eye on this fall.

Is there a Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time trailer?

Yes! The 91-second announcement trailer showcases some very familiar gameplay that resembles the classic games, but there are plenty of new powers and mechanics to spice things up, along with new worlds to visit and characters to encounter.

Who is developing Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time?

While Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy was developed by Vicarious Visions, that studio is not making Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time as it is working on Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2. Instead, Toys For Bob will be handling It's About Time.

Toys For Bob has a storied history with games like Star Control and Skylanders: Spyro's Adventure, but most recently worked on Spyro Reignited Trilogy. This will be the studio's first Crash Bandicoot game, but considering how faithful the Spyro reboot was, it feels like Crash Bandicoot 4 is in safe hands.

Is Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time a PS4 exclusive?

While previous Crash Bandicoot games have been PlayStation exclusives, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time will not be a PS4 exclusive at launch. When the game comes out this October, it will be on PS4 and Xbox One.

PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia versions of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time have not been confirmed, though it's possible that the game could be ported to many of those platforms in the future.

Is Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time a remake of Wrath of Cortex?

Even though 2002 game Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex was labeled "Crash Bandicoot 4" in some regions, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is not a Wrath of Cortex remake. Both the reveal trailer and the official press release stress that this is a brand-new adventure with a fresh story and game mechanics for players to experience. Sorry Wrath of Cortex fans, Activision seemingly doesn't want to revisit any post-Naughty Dog Crash Bandicoot games right now.

What is the story of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time?

The game's story directly follows up Crash Bandicoot: Warped. Crash and Coco have to stop Neo Cortex after he starts messing with the fabric of the multiverse. Their adventure takes them the various unique worlds and universes as they try to collect four Quantum Masks that will give them new power and help restore balance to the multiverse.

Overall, the story appears to be more lighthearted than some of Crash's previous outings and basically just gives Crash an excuse to visit exciting new worlds and levels.

How does Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time play?

The gameplay of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time appears very faithful to the series formula reestablished by the N. Sane Trilogy, though the levels get a bit more elaborate. It's the standard mix of 3D and 2D linear platforming that incorporates some new power-ups allowing Crash and Coco to run on walls, slow down time, and manipulate gravity.

According to the developers, you'll be able to switch between playing as Crash and Coco any time you want over the course of the game. That said, some levels will also feature other playable characters like Neo Cortex who have very different move sets. Levels, in general, seem a bit more dynamic than the ones in N. Sane Trilogy with more exciting vehicle segments, chases, and level gimmicks.