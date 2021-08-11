Season 5 for Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War is almost here.

But the new season is coming at an awkward time. A lawsuit recently exposed issues with sexual harassment and more at Activision Blizzard and backlash around the executives' response. While players should inform themselves about the situation, millions are still playing the game. If you’re one of those players, you’re probably wondering what’s next for Call of Duty: Warzone.

We have a pretty clear idea of what’s in store with this new season of content. Here’s everything you need to know about its release.

When is the Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 release date and start time?

According to the in-game timer and a tweet from the official Call of Duty Twitter account, Season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War will begin at 12 a.m. Eastern on August 13 . This keeps up the two-month cadence we’ve come to expect from Call of Duty seasons, though this new one was delayed slightly.

Season 5 was originally supposed to begin on August 12 but was pushed back for an unknown reason. On the bright side, this gives you a little more time to complete the battle pass.

What does Call of Duty Season 5 add to Warzone?

With the new season, players can expect a brand new battle pass that comes with unique Operators, weapons, and more to use in Call of Duty: Warzone. Players will also unlock the Combat Scout perk that pings enemies you hit, and the Tempered Perk lets you take more hits while wearing armor.

Raven will add new points of interest like mobile broadcast stations to Verdansk, and the Gulag will be converted to a version of Rush from Black Ops 2. The developers will also add a new 50v50 mode called Clash to the playlist, and Activision teased a mid-season event about the Red Doors around the map.

What does Call of Duty Season 5 add to Black Ops Cold War?

Obviously, the new battle pass will apply to Black Ops Cold War as well. That said, the full-price Call of Duty game is getting other exclusive new features. The first is a Double Agent mode, where 10 players in a lobby must communicate and find out who the traitor is. Double Agents try to kill everyone else and set off explosives around the map, while one player is an investigator that can use clues to target specific Double Agent suspects.

It’s like a Call of Duty version of Among Us, which is not something I expected to see in 2021. Outside of Double Agent, the classic Demolition mode returns new maps that are being added. Echelon, Slums, Drive-In, and Zoo are new 6v6 maps; meanwhile, Showroom is a quirky 2v2 and 3v3 map based on a mall. A Flamethrower will also be introduced as a killstreak reward.

The Death Perception perk, Tesla Storm field upgrade, flamethrowers, and grapple guns will now be at players' disposal in Zombies mode. There’s also a new Outbreak map called Collateral, and Echelon is getting an Onslaught map.