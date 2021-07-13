Here's when you can play Call of Duty's new Mauer Der Toten zombies map

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 4 Reloaded is set to begin July 15, introducing players to the brand-new Mauer Der Toten Zombies map and much more. Below, we detail all you need to know about the release of the next patch and what to expect once that download is complete. By the time you’re done reading this article, you’ll know the exact time the content goes live.

When is the Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded and Mauer Der Toten release time?

In addition to Mauer Der Toten, the objective-based Payload mode also arrives in Warzone. Raven Software/Activision

Just like all previous updates split between Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, there are two different release times worth being made aware of based on the game you’re playing.

Black Ops Cold War — For all updates to multiplayer and Zombies, the Season 4 Reloaded update, likely to be version number 1.20 on PS4, is expected to go live July 14 at 12 a.m. Eastern . This initial deployment will likely just include balance changes, with major changes going live closer to July 15. The update size is about 15-20 GB depending on platform.

For all updates to multiplayer and Zombies, the Season 4 Reloaded update, likely to be version number 1.20 on PS4, is expected to go live . This initial deployment will likely just include balance changes, with major changes going live closer to July 15. The update size is about 15-20 GB depending on platform. Warzone — If you’re interested in Warzone updates, those will go live July 15 at 12 a.m. Eastern. The update will be about 10 GB depending on the platform.

One thing to note for those particularly interested in Zombies, however, is that the Easter egg quest for the Mauer Der Toten map probably won’t be turned on immediately after the update goes live or at midnight on July 15. Instead, we expect the hunt to begin July 15 around 1 p.m. Eastern. We’ll update this section as we learn more.

What to expect from Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded

Now that you know when the Season 4 Reloaded update is expected to release, you might be wondering what’s in it. For that info, check out the full roadmap embedded below. We’ve also listed more details for those who need them.

Season 4 Reloaded features a new Zombies map and a returning favorite 6v6 map from Black Ops II. Treyarch/Activision

Black Ops Cold War

Mauer Der Toten : The new round-based map is set in Berlin. It features the grenade-like LT53 Kazimir Tactical item, CRBR-S Wonder Weapon, and the return of the Mule Kick Perk.

: The new round-based map is set in Berlin. It features the grenade-like LT53 Kazimir Tactical item, CRBR-S Wonder Weapon, and the return of the Mule Kick Perk. Onslaught : The Rush map is added with a limited-time chance to get the Chemtaminate LMG weapon Blueprint.

: The Rush map is added with a limited-time chance to get the Chemtaminate LMG weapon Blueprint. Rush multiplayer : Rush also returns from Black Ops II as a small 6v6 map.

: Rush also returns from as a small 6v6 map. New Modes: CTF arrives July 15 as a squad-based mode.

Warzone

New Weapons : The OTs 9 SMG arrives July 15. It’s got impressive firepower at close range. This gun is also coming to Black Ops Cold War .

: The OTs 9 SMG arrives July 15. It’s got impressive firepower at close range. This gun is also coming to . Payload mode : Two teams of 20 focus on caravans of vehicles carrying precious intel. Attackers try to destroy the trucks, while defenders pick off enemies and build obstacles.

: Two teams of 20 focus on caravans of vehicles carrying precious intel. Attackers try to destroy the trucks, while defenders pick off enemies and build obstacles. Sentry Gun Scorestreak: Can be found as a rare Legendary item drop in Red Door rooms.

That’s all you need to know about the next updates for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.