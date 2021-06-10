Among Us took the world by storm in the summer of 2020 , and it’s getting a whole lot bigger with the addition of a new Hide 'n' Seek mode, a fifth map, visor cosmetics and and the addition of new roles beyond traditional Crewmate and Imposter play. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming content including its release date and any other details that have become available.

Among Us 2021 roadmap trailer

The Among Us 2021 roadmap trailer debuted during the Summer Game Fest Kickoff livestream on June 10. It doesn’t reveal much with regard to dates, but it does feature a first look at the Hide ‘n’ Seek mode, two new roles, a handful of new character colors, visor skins, and achievements.

When is the release date for Among Us Hide ‘n’ Seek and Map 5?

While the trailer reveals almost nothing about the future updates for Among Us, a short blog post published by Innersloth does contain some added context. Here’s what we know

Coming Soon

16-player support in lobbies and new character colors such as Tan and Rose Gray. There will also be a slight graphics update and support for mobile controller options as well.

No order

Map 5

Achievements: The trailer shows a reward for players getting five kills.

Account linking: This is basically cross-progression for Among Us . All your unlocked cosmetics and save data will migrate regardless of the platform where one plays.

. All your unlocked cosmetics and save data will migrate regardless of the platform where one plays. New roles: The trailer shows two new roles called Sheriff and Scientist. We don’t yet know how they’ll contribute to the game, but it sounds like Sheriffs will be focused on policing Imposters and Scientists may have a deeper connection to the tasks players perform on each map.

Hide ‘n’ Seek mode

Visor Cosmetics

Console support: Among Us will come to PlayStation and Xbox soon.

Any other details about Hide ‘n’ Seek or Map 5?

Hide ‘n’ Seek looks just what it sounds like. A searcher will traverse a dark version of existing maps. Armed only with a flashlight, it’ll be their job to find the other players.

As for that new map, the source blog post only says it’s “very secret. What's it gonna be on? Don't ask me! I'm sworn to secrecy, I'm bad at secrets, and I would like to keep my job.”

We’ll do our best to update this page with more details as soon as we have them.