Here's exactly when the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta ends

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta is still live!

While Treyarch and Activision's beta was supposed to end on Monday, it was extended by a single day after the community completed a challenge. But how much more time exactly do players have to play the Black Ops Cold War beta before it ends once again?

When is the Black Ops Cold War beta end date and time?

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta will end at 1 p.m. Eastern on October 20, 2020 . This is a full 24 hours after the beta was supposed to end on October 19. This change was revealed on Saturday night, just a couple of days into the final weekend of this beta.

If you want to get a few more matches in, there's still plenty of time.

Why did Activision extend the Black Ops Cold War beta?

While it's not unheard of for publishers to extended a beta due to its popularity, that's not the only reason that Activision is giving players more time to play the Black Ops Cold War beta. According to VG247, Activision was sending out emails with cryptic codes and messages in them over the course of the beta.

As the community was able to solve these challenging puzzles by working together, the reward was an extra day of the beta. Even if most players aren't even aware of why the beta is going longer, the efforts of these fans won't go unappreciated as people continue to play Black Ops Cold War.

What are the Black Ops Cold War beta rewards?

There are a couple of benefits to playing the Black Ops Cold War beta, especially if you're still playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare or the free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone. First off, all progress from the beta carries over to the final game, so you'll have a headstart on leveling up and unlocking things if you put some time into beta.

Then, there are the free tier skips for Modern Warfare and Warzone. For simply logging into the Black Ops Cold War beta, you will get a tier skip for the Season 6 Battle Pass, which should net you some cool skins, guns, and currency. If you are able to reach level 10 in the beta, you will get an additional 3 Tier Skips to help you get through the Season 6 battle pass.

While you'll have to play nonstop for the remainder of the time to get that final award, these are all some helpful bonuses for those that choose to play the beta. If Call of Duty is your game of choice, you'll only see a lot of benefits from at least logging on the Black Ops Cold War beta once.

What are the extended Black Ops Cold War beta's platforms?

While previous weekends of the Black Ops Cold War were PS4 exclusive, that isn't the case with this final weekend. This weekend's open beta is available across PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and players on all platforms will benefit from the beta extension.

When Black Ops Cold War launches later this year, it will also be available for Xbox Series X and PS5, which both come out the week of its release.