While Final Fantasy VII Remake abandoned its turn-based roots, Square Enix still has some games that follow that formula. One of those franchises is Bravely Default, which started on the 3DS and is now finally getting a numbered sequel on Nintendo Switch. As one of the first major Nintendo Switch games of 2021, it will help set the tone for the system's year.

With over a month left until its launch, we've rounded up everything that you'd want to know about Bravely Default 2, including its release date, demo details, and what you can expect from this game and franchise.

When is the Bravely Default 2 release date?

Bravely Default 2 will be released on February 26, 2021. It will come out during a busy week for Nintendo Switch, as both Persona 5 Strikers and Ghost 'n Goblins: Ressurection come out in the days preceding it. Still, it should also be one of the first major RPGs of the year for fans of that genre. The game originally had a 2020 release window but was pushed to 2021 as of October 2020.

Is there a Bravely Default 2 trailer?

Yes, there is. During October's Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase, Bravely Default 2 was shown off with a new trailer. It highlights the Asterisk Holders that players will face throughout the game to get new jobs (classes) for their characters. If you want to know what to expect from the game's story and characters, check out the trailer below:

If you want to learn more about the game, you can also watch Bravely Default 2's announcement trailer and a more lengthy video where the developers explain what they learned from player feedback on the game's first demo.

What is Bravely Default?

Bravely Default is a series of turn-based RPGs from Square Enix that put a unique twist on the classic job-based Final Fantasy formula. While players have a party of four that they can customize in a variety of unique classes with items called Asterisks, combat also features the "Brave Point" system that the series is known for.

This lets players do multiple attacks in one turn at the cost of Brave Points. While you can get out a ton of damage in one fell swoop by using four special moves in a row, you'll also have to then wait 4 turns before your character can attack again. Alternatively, you can "Default" and not take an action during a turn in order to gain Brave Points, which can then be used for more attacks.

The first Bravely Default introduced this fantastic system that adds a layer of risk-versus-reward decision making onto every move. If you find traditional turn-based RPGs boring, this system might be what you need to get more engaged. Bravely Default 2 will introduce a lot more people to this combat system and series on Nintendo Switch.

Bravely Default 2, despite its name, is actually the fourth game in the series. It all began with the first Bravely Default in 2012, which established the formula that the series has followed since. After that came a spin-off called Bravely Second: End Layer, also for 3DS, but this brought the series in a direction that Square Enix wasn't happy with.

The series almost never continued because of Bravely Second's disappointing sales and critical reception, but a mobile game called Bravely Default: Fairy's Effect found great success in Japan, prompting the development of Bravely Default 2, according to the developers. As such, Square Enix seems very confident in what they will deliver with this sequel.

Is there a Bravely Default 2 demo?

Players will get 100 Platinum My Nintendo Points for playing Bravely Default 2's demo. Nintendo

Yes, there is! Square Enix has put out two demos for Bravely Default 2, and the second one is currently available on the Nintendo eShop. This second demo gives players 5 hours to do as much as they can in the desert kingdom of Savalon, experiencing the story and fighting bosses along the way.

By playing the demo, you will get a very good idea of what to expect from the final game and determine whether you want it or not. As such, it is worth trying if you're even remotely interested in this game. You'll get 100 Platinum My Nintendo Points for playing it before launch too, so you might as well give it a shot before Bravely Default 2 comes out.

What is the Bravely Default 2 story?

Also, don't worry about being lost in this sequel if you didn't play the other three Bravely Default games. Like Final Fantasy, this sequel's story is disconnected from the first game. It follows 4 characters — Seth, Gloria, Elvis, and Adelle — on an adventure throughout the continent of Excillant after Seth washes up on its shores and Gloria is fleeing the Kingdom that she's the princess of.

While a lot of the story details haven't been revealed yet, we don't have to wait too much longer to experience it for ourselves.