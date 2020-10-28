Hyrule Warriors demo, Control, and 3 more games to play today on Switch

A new Nintendo Direct Mini presentation was broadcast Wednesday morning, and it included some exciting new announcements from Nintendo and other developers that are bringing their games to the system. Quite a few games released the same day of the presentation, including a demo for the highly anticipated Breath of the Wild prequel Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

If you're looking to expand your Nintendo Switch game library, here are the five new games or demos that you can play right now.

5. Control: Ultimate Edition - Cloud Version

Control was one of the most critically acclaimed games of 2019 because of its surreal arthouse style and innovative gameplay. While the game proved to be technically demanding for even the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and is getting a next-generation re-release, Remedy Entertainment has managed to get the game onto Nintendo Switch.

It was released October 28 after the Nintendo Direct for $39.99.

This doesn't seem to be a port in the traditional sense though. Instead, the Switch version of Control: Ultimate Edition is labeled as a "Cloud Version," and will make players stream the game from the cloud like they would on platforms such as Google Stadia and Amazon Luna.

This technology lets the Switch run games that are too technically demanding for it like Control. This means that Control for Nintendo Switch has 60 FPS gameplay and ray-tracing, features that are usually getting relegated to next-generation consoles. Hitman 3 - Cloud Version was also announced, though that game is still without a release window.

4. Part-Time UFO

Developer: HAL Laboratory Nintendo

Part-Time UFO is a charming mobile game from the developers of Kirby.

While it first came out for iOS and Android in 2018, it's getting a second life on Nintendo Switch starting October 28. The game follows a UFO completing several wacky, menial jobs. Each task boils down to stacking objects in a certain way.

The game was already a great time-killer on mobile, so it should be a great fit for a hybrid console like Nintendo Switch. Of course, this version comes with some new features, including co-op, and costs $8.99.

3. No More Heroes

Developer: Grasshopper Manufacture XSEED Games

With No More Heroes 3 delayed until 2021 and Travis Touchdown relegated to a Mii costume in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, 2020 was a bit of a bummer for No More Heroes fans.

If you've wanted to replay the earlier games in the series though, you can now do it on Nintendo Switch. The first game in the series is available for a discounted price of $17.99 and includes HD textures, as well as better system fonts and more language localizations

2. No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle

On that note, the second No More Heroes game also received a Nintendo Switch release as well.

The game is getting all the same enhancements as the first one and is also currently discounted to $17.99 on the eShop. These crude, M-rated games were previously stuck on the Wii, but now they'll both be exposed to a ton of new people on Nintendo Switch.

1. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity demo

The final reveal of the October 28 Nintendo Direct Mini was that a Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity demo was launching on Nintendo Switch.

We also got a brand new trailer that showed the Divine Beasts in action, this time on the side of Link. The demo will give a taste of some gameplay and story from early on in the game.

While this action-focused Breath of the Wild prequel comes out on November 20, this will finally give fans eagerly waiting for Breath of the Wild 2 something new to sink their teeth into.