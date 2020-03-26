Bravely Default 2 demo, Panzer Dragoon, and 6 more new Switch games available now

During today's surprise Nintendo Direct Mini, a lot of anticipated announcements regarding the likes of Animal Crossing: New Horizons updates, Pokemon Sword and Shield's first expansion, and the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character. That being said, it also featured tons of other games and demos that launched on Nintendo Switch today, March 26.

If you looking for some new games to play during quarantine, check out the following list of Nintendo Direct Mini titles and demos that dropped today.

Bravely Default 2 Demo

First announced during The Game Awards 2019, Square Enix's turn-based fantasy RPG Bravely Default 2 reemerged during the Nintendo Direct Mini. We got a closer look at the game's four protagonists – Seth, Gloria, Elvis, Adelle – as well as at the game's unique battle system that has players choosing to "default" and not attack during a turn so they can build up BP to get extra actions on a subsequent turn.

JRPGS, especially a sequel like this, can be daunting for people not already immersed in the genre. If you find yourself in that crowd, try giving the game a shot with its free demo, which is already available on the Nintendo eShop.

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

While the fact that N64 classic Star Wars Episode I: Racer is coming soon to Nintendo Switch may be the sweeter Star Wars related announcement from today's Direct Mini, another Star Wars game is already available now. Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy is the third and final game in the Star Wars Jedi Knight Saga. It first released for PC and Xbox in 2003 but has been ported to Nintendo Switch by Aspyr Media.

Both the intriguing single-player story and 16-player multiplayer are intact, so there's a lot to sink your teeth into here. It's out today for $19.99, and if you don't want to get Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy for Nintendo Switch, the remaster is also available now on PS4.

Panzer Dragoon: Remake

Developer: Forever Entertainment

The Panzer Dragoon series celebrates its 25th anniversary this month, so it's fitting that a remake of the original was released following today's Nintendo Direct. Forever Entertainment's Panzer Dragoon: Remake intricately recreates the Sega Saturn classic, giving the whole experience a fresh coat of paint for modern audiences. It's also slated for a PC and Google Stadia release, but you can get it now as a timed exclusive on Switch for $24.99.

Shinsekai: Into the Depths

Developer: Capcom

Turns out that Exit the Gungeon isn't the only Apple Arcade game getting a surprise day-of-presentation Switch release in March. A port of Shinsekai: Into the Depths was shown off during the Direct Mini and subsequently released for $19.99. It's a new IP from Capcom that follows the last surviving humans as they try to collect enough resources to survive underwater. This port does add some new features, including a time-challenge "Another Dive" mode and a Jukebox mode that lets players modify the game's music at any time.

Good Job!

Good Job! is a new physics-based puzzle game from Nintendo that's set in the workplace. Using the simple stick figures seen on safety signs as your primary character, you'll take on seemingly trivial job-related tasks to complete in wacky ways that use the game's unique physics system to destroy the environments. While it's weird that this is releasing during a time where many people are losing their jobs, Good Job! is available now for $19.99.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 3 demo

Developer: Nihon Falcom

This JRPG was briefly shown off during a sizzle reel during the Nintendo Direct mini and got a confirmed western release date of June 30. While it's not as newcomer-friendly as Bravely Default 2, those interested in this school-based JRPG can try out a demo now. The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 3 is already available in Japan, but is now it is playable on Switch in English for the first time.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order - Shadow of Doom

Developer: Team Ninja

The final part of Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order's expansion pass, Shadow of Doom, released after being shown off for the first time during the Direct. This DLC is notable because it adds the Fantastic Four and Doctor Doom to the game, which is already jam-packed with classic Marvel characters. It's the first appearance of the Fantastic Four in a console video game in quite some time, so fans of those characters should check this DLC out.

Ring Fit Adventure update

Even though Nintendo's fitness game Ring Fit Adventure has sold out due to coronavirus, a massive update was just dropped for it. For those playing the main story, a female voice for the Ring companion has been added as well as the option to change the language at any time. Outside of that, a jogging-only mode and rhythm game mode featuring Nintendo songs were also added. If you been looking for a reason to start working out again, Nintendo just gave you one.

ARMS free trial

While this isn't technically a new game, ARMS is now available for free. After revealing that an unspecified ARMS character would be the next fighter to grace Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, they announced that the base game will be free from today, March 26, until April 7 at 2:59 a.m. Eastern. The whole game is accessible with this, and it's a really fun fighter that can get you moving with its motion controls.

If you don't want to drop money on any of the other games that dropped today, definitely check out ARMS.