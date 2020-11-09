The latest game in the long-running Assassin's Creed series, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, launches on November 10 alongside the Xbox Series X. Whether you want to play it on a next-gen system or on your PC, PS4, or Xbox One, you'll need to know exactly when it launches and how much space you need on your system.

Here's everything you need to know about the launch of Assasin's Creed Valhalla.

When is the Assassin's Creed Valhalla release time?

On November 10, Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be released on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Depending on what platform you are on, you'll need to take a different release time into account.

According to Ubisoft, if you are playing on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, or Google Stadia then Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be available at 12:01 a.m. in your local time on November 10.

The release time shifts slightly if you're getting it on PC, however. On Ubisoft's proprietary Connect Store, it will launch at 12:01 a.m. in your respective timezone. That means those of you on the west coast can start playing Monday night. If you're waiting on the Epic Games Store, the game won't be available until 11 a.m. Eastern.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will also be a launch title for the PS5 on November 12, 2020. While a specific release time for this version has not been shared, it will be there on day one and PS4 owners can upgrade for free.

What is the Assassin's Creed Valhalla download size?

While Assassin's Creed Valhalla is one of this fall's biggest AAA releases, it won't break your hard drive like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Inverse has the PS4 version of the game, and it currently comes in at 45.87 GB. Expect a similar file size across consoles. As for PCs, Epic Games Store recommends that you have 50 GB of storage. Obviously, the Google Stadia version of the game won't take up any file space.

Can you pre-load Assassin's Creed Valhalla?

Yes, you can! Pre-loads for Assassin's Creed Valhalla went live last week, so you can download the game and jump into it right when it's release time rolls around. To pre-load Assassin's Creed Valhalla, you simply have to pre-order the game from whichever console or PC storefront you prefer. After purchasing it, you should be given the option to download it.

Choosing this will download the game onto your system, though you'll be unable to access it. As soon as the aforementioned release time rolls around though, you can start playing Ubisoft's latest.

Will Assassin's Creed Valhalla be on Xbox Game Pass?

Even though Assassin's Creed Valhalla is getting billed as one of Xbox Series X's biggest launch games, it's not on Xbox Game Pass . In October, Ubisoft did add Rainbow Six Siege to Microsoft's popular subscription service. That said, it's the only Ubisoft game on Xbox Game Pass, and Ubisoft's new releases aren't being added day and date going forward like Microsoft and EA.

If you do prefer a subscription service rather than buying the game outright, Ubisoft+ is available on PC for $14.99 a month. It includes Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Ubisoft has also voiced its intention to expand this service to Google Stadia and Amazon Luna sometime this year. While you might be able to get the game via a subscription on those platforms, it isn't available on Xbox Game Pass just yet.