1 major clue may hint at an Assassin's Creed Valhalla Switch port

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is one of winter 2020's biggest games. It will be released on nearly every platform in existence on November 12, including next-gen consoles. But the only modern console it's missing from is the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo's exclusion might be expected by some due to the limited capabilities of the Switch. Assassin's Creed games are seldom available on Nintendo consoles. Ubisoft last released an Assassin's Creed game on Switch in December 2019 with Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection, which featured two 2014 games: Assasin's Creed: Rogue and Assassin's Creed: Black Flag.

Despite this, a 2018 Japan-only release might mean that Assassin's Creed Valhalla is bound for the Nintendo Switch on release day or close to it.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey debuted for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC across the globe on October 5, 2018. In Japan, the game also launched on Nintendo Switch. Ubisoft facilitated this launch using experimental technology in partnership with a Taiwanese game streaming company Ubitus GameCloud. It was the third Switch cloud release in Japan, following Resident Evil VII and Phantasy Star Online 2.

Now, two years later, Nintendo has finally brought Nintendo Switch cloud gaming stateside with Control Ultimate Edition. The Control Switch port was again developed by partnering with the company Ubitus to make cloud gaming possible for Switch. According to Business Insider, Ubitus is "working with numerous industry-leading game developers, aiming to bring their best games to the Nintendo Switch shortly."

Assassin's Creed Odyssey playing on Nintendo Switch

Streaming via the cloud means far more technologically strenuous gameplay is possible compared to what the basic machine can process. The Control Ultimate Edition on Switch features numerous components that were once believed to be next-gen exclusive like ray tracing.

Like with Odyssey and Control, these features would allow Assassin's Creed Valhalla to easily be playable on the Switch, despite the console being incapable of natively running the game. If there is a cloud-based Assassin's Creed Valhalla port, it might even be closer to next-gen in quality than Xbox One and PS4.

Although this hasn't been officially announced, the possibility of Assassin's Creed Valhalla landing on Switch is further bolstered by the games rumored to be in the pipeline for Nintendo's cloud gaming. Resident Evil 3: cloud version was data-mined from the Control cloud edition. This shows that companies like Capcom, who previously tested the cloud system in Japan are still in the running for global releases. This might even be true for companies like Ubisoft.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Switch launched on the same day as the other consoles did in Japan. We could see an imminent announcement, so the game can launch for Switch the same day as other consoles. Ubisoft is already releasing a cloud edition on Stadia for launch day, porting the cloud edition to just one more console shouldn't be too heavy a lift. The release would help Nintendo remain competitive with next-gen consoles while gamers begin to migrate to new systems.