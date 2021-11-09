Animal Crossing Daisy Mae recipes offer a delicious new use for turnips

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update released last week introduced a number of groundbreaking new mechanics and characters. There is a long list of new DIY cooking recipes which can be earned via DIY books, catching fish, or talking to specific NPCs and/or Villagers. Daisy Mae, the turnip-peddling boar, is also getting into all the cooking action as part of the new update, offering all Villagers a new use for those turnips — assuming you aren’t using them to become a Bellionaire.

Animal Crossing Daisy Mae turnip and bamboo recipes

For those who may have forgotten the basics, Daisy Mae is a New Horizons NPC who comes to your village between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m. every Sunday. She sells you bundles of 10 turnips for a price between 90-110 Bells each. If you’ve made it far enough into the game to unlock cooking, then you’ve likely played the Stalk Market at least once before. Just like the real stock market, the goal is to buy turnip bundles at a low price and then sell them for a higher price at Nook’s Cranny between Monday and the following Saturday at 10 p.m. on your own island or another island with a high sell price.

Daisy Mae sells you turnips for a few bells. Buy them to get new recipes. Nintendo

Those Stalk Market mechanics, though, actually have very little to do with Daisy Mae’s potential to offer up recipes.

Instead, over the course of four weeks, she’ll offer players four different recipes in their mailbox just for buying turnips. Some players suggest buying at least 100 turnips to get a recipe, but others have still received recipes after buying 20 turnips. In other words, if you want to be safe, you’ll want to buy around 10 bundles of 10 turnips each to get a recipe from Daisy Mae.

Here are the four possible recipes you can get.

Kabu Ankake requires just one turnip bundle to make. Nintendo

Kabue Ankake : 10 turnips

: 10 turnips Turnip Salad : 10 turnips, 1 tomato

: 10 turnips, 1 tomato Jarred Bamboo Shoots : 3 bamboo shoots

: 3 bamboo shoots Bamboo-Shoot Soup : 2 bamboo shoots

Unlike with catching fish, you won’t receive these recipes immediately and will instead find one of these recipes in your in-game mailbox the following morning. Once you’ve collected all four recipes, Daisy Mae will offer up three bamboo shoots instead, which is enough to make either of the two bamboo recipes she previously gave you. That’s all you need to know about getting recipes from Daisy Mae in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.