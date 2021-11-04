How to get crops like wheat in Animal Crossing and start cooking recipes

Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 has finally arrived , and one of the biggest new features added to the game involves cooking. In this no-nonsense guide, we’ll reveal all we know about cooking with an ongoing recipe list and some of the best tips to ensure you’re making the most of your culinary adventures.

How to start cooking in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

In order to begin cooking in New Horizons you must first roll credits in the main game. After that point, head to the Nook Miles kiosk in your Resident Services building and spend 2,000 miles on the “Be a Chef! DIY Recipes+” set that’s listed above “Island Life 101 Service.”

Purchase Be a Chef! DIY Recipes+ for 2,000 Bells to get started. Nintendo

Once you do that, you’ll be given access to a handful of starter recipes and unlock the ability to start cooking on any applicable stove or cooking surface. If you don’t already have a stove in your home, the DIY set you just bought has a recipe to craft a Stonework Kitchen with 30 Stone, 15 Clay, and 10 Iron Nuggets.

To get even more recipes, we’d advise heading straight to Nook’s Cranny to buy the “Basic Cooking Recipes” DIY for 4,980 Bells. From there, that’s all you really need to start seeing what cooking is all about.

Next, interact with your kitchen setup, and select the “let’s cook” option. In general, cooking works somewhat similarly to crafting. You just find the listed ingredients, tap A, and get started. Just like crafting you can repeatedly press the A button to make the cooking animation move faster.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons cooking recipe list

Now that you know how to cook in Animal Crossing, you might be wondering what your flavorful dish options are. Here’s what we know so far.

There are dozens of possible recipes to make using the fruits, vegetables, and fish found on your island. Nintendo

Obtained from “Be a Chef! DIY Recipes+”

Sugar: five sugarcane

Flour: five wheat

Grilled Sea Bass with Herbs: one Sea Bass, five weeds

Pancakes: two flour, two sugar

Carrot Potage: one flour, two carrots

Tomato Curry: three flour, three tomatoes

Pumpkin Bagel Sandwich: two flour, three orange pumpkins

Peach/Pear Smoothie [pears or peaches as your native fruit]: two peaches/pears

Obtained from “Basic Cooking Recipes”

Whole-wheat flour: five flours

Brown Sugar: five sugarcane

Brown Sugar Cupcakes: one whole-wheat flour, one brown sugar

Carrot Cake: one floue, one sugar, one carrot

Gnocchi di Patate: two flours, three potatoes

Organic Bread: three whole-wheat flours

Seaweed Soup: two seaweeds

Tomato Puree: three tomatoes

Recipes from catching fish - catch the fish listed in the recipe to get the recipe

Sea Bass Pie: Sea Bass

Aji Fry: one Horse Mackerel, one flour

Karei no Nitsuke: one Dab

Pesce All'acqua Pazza: one Red Snapper, one tomato, one Manilla Clam

Other recipes

Mushroom Salad: one round mushroom, one flat mushroom, one skinny mushroom

Veggie Sandwich: two flours, one tomato, one carrot

Minestrone Soup: two tomatoes, one potato, one carrot

There are likely more recipes still left to be found, but these are the ones players have uncovered thus far.

How to get crops like wheat and sugarcane

You’ll likely have noticed that there are lots of new resources listed amongst these recipes. For example, you may be wondering how to get ingredients like sugarcane or wheat. Don’t worry, we’ve got that covered.

Once you’ve purchased Sugarcane Starts from Lief, you can start creating a field of your own. Nintendo

Sugarcane : Purchase Sugarcane Starts from Lief at his shop on your island or on Harv’s Island for 280 Bells per cane or 1,400 Bells for a cluster of five. If you find Sugarcane on a Kapp’n Island you can harvest and replant it at your home to create your own stash for free.

: Purchase Sugarcane Starts from Lief at his shop on your island or on Harv’s Island for 280 Bells per cane or 1,400 Bells for a cluster of five. If you find Sugarcane on a Kapp’n Island you can harvest and replant it at your home to create your own stash for free. Wheat: It’s pretty much the same thing. Wheat Starts can be purchased from any of Lief’s shops for 280 Bells individually or 1,400 in bulk. You may also find some on a Kapp’n Island too.

It’s all pretty easy, you just need to make use of Lief when you see him. That’s all you need to know to get started with cooking in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.