Where to find Gyroid Fragments in Animal Crossing and how to use them

The new 2.0 update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is live on Nintendo Switch , and it comes with a laundry list of additions, including the Happy Home Paradise DLC . One exciting new feature is the inclusion of gyroids, decorations from past Animal Crossing games that make unique sounds. Now, players are able to collect their own gyroids to decorate their homes. But where can you find these items? Thankfully, the process is relatively quick and straightforward, so you shouldn’t have much trouble getting your hands on them. Our guide will walk you through finding gyroid fragments, obtaining gyroids, and how these items work in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

What is a gyroid in Animal Crossing?

Gyroids are items that can be used to decorate your house. There are several different kinds, and all of them dance around and make music when you approach them. However, this only works if they’re placed in your home as decorations. They can liven up your house and even set the mood thanks to their musical qualities. Speaking of which, the gyroids will play along with any K.K. Slider music you have playing in your house. Think of them as interactable decorations!

Where to find gyroid fragments in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Kapp’n will now appear by the dock on your island. Nintendo

Gyroids are available to collect as part of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update, and here’s how they work.

After you’ve installed the update, head to Kapp’n, a character who is stationed at the dock on your island. If you’re unsure of where this is, do a lap around the edge of your island and you’ll find him on a boat by the dock.

From here, speak with Kapp’n, pay 1,000 Nook Miles, and he’ll take you on a tour to a hidden island. After the heartwarming song he sings to you as you travel, you’ll arrive at the island.

Dig up gyroid fragments at the islands. Nintendo

From here, look around for the star-shaped cracks in the ground that typically indicate the location of a fossil or other buried object. On these islands, stars denote the location of a gyroid fragment, so use your shovel to dig them up! Collect the fragment, finish up any other business on the island, and then talk to Kapp’n to return home.

How to turn a gyroid fragment into a gyroid

Bury the gyroid fragments on your island. Nintendo

Once you get back home, you should then dig a hole and bury the gyroid fragment. Make sure you water it and look out for the steam that immits from the star to indicate it’s working. This is the last step in the process of acquiring a full gyroid. From here, wait until the next day, and return to the spot where the gyroid fragment is buried.

The fragments will then grow into full gyroids! Nintendo

Then, dig it up and you’ll have your own gyroid item! You can repeat this entire process of having Kapp’n take you to islands to continue collecting gyroid fragments. As long as you have the Nook Miles to spare, we recommend doing this so your collection of gyroids can grow. Keep in mind, you can also change the color of your gyroid by customizing it at a D.I.Y. workbench.