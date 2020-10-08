Among Us porn is the weirdest benchmark of the indie game's sudden success

Among Us has propelled itself to indie game stardom over the past few months, and the murder-mystery title about deception, stabbing friends in the back, and screaming matches over voice comms has found an unlikely following ... on Pornhub.

The game's newfound popularity has spawned a lively community of fans that create fan art, parody videos, and, of course, Among Us-themed porn.

Despite the game's armless, bean-shaped characters, a Pornhub spokesperson tells Inverse that searches related to the indie game have "skyrocketed" in the last thirty days. The site's data team revealed that searches for racy Among Us videos began to pick up early in September and peaked on September 16 when nearly 700,000 searches were made that day alone.

Inverse reached out to Among Us developer InnerSloth for comment but did not hear back in time for publishing.

'Among Us' now averages more searches on Pornhub that 'Overwatch.' Pornhub Insights

The game amassed 4.7 million searches on the porn site in September and average about 115,000 daily searches, which Pornhub says is more than Overwatch's 100,000 daily searches but just under Fortnite's 130,000 daily average. Among Us hit three million players across all platforms on September 28, so it's only natural that interest for the game leaked into other...more risqué parts of the internet.

While game searches on a porn site might seem off beat, Pornhub's 2019 Year in Review report showed that video game titles and characters are among the site's most popular search trends. That makes sense for games like Overwatch and Final Fantasy that are jam-packed with thirsty moments in-game and can easily be remixed into hentai, or anime porn.

An example of non-pornographic, 'Among Us' fan art. You can see how this situation can be...twisted.

However, the genderless and limbless characters of Among Us defy the video game porn norms, making it a new frontier for the joked-about internet axiom "Rule 34," which states there is porn for every conceivable topic.

In spite of Among Us' budding Pornhub popularity, a cursory search for the game on the site didn't result in much. There were a few custom-drawn Among Us astronaut sex scenes, but there was an overwhelming amount of non-sexual gameplay and memes titled like porn clips, and fans don't seem to mind.

"Can't believe I just got click-baited on the hub and enjoyed it," wrote Pornhub user xejas3 on a seven-minute gameplay recording that was uploaded under the "HD Porn" category.

As long as legions of gamers continue to flock to 'Among Us,' it'll most likely remain a trending Pornhub search topic. InnerSloth

Interest for horny Among Us images and videos is clearly booming though, which means in months or weeks, Pornhub could very well be flooded in the stuff, which is a hilariously twisted caveat to Among Us' heart-warming rise to the top.

The indie game was first released by three-person developer InnerSloth back in 2018. It was picked up by a number of small- to mid-sized Twitch streamers in 2019, but it wasn't until streaming all-stars, like Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris, began playing the game during the tail end of summer 2020 that it exploded in popularity.

But much like every good thing online, the internet figures out a way to corrupt it somehow.