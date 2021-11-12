Everything you need to know about the Arcane crossover in Among Us

Surprising Arcane crossovers keep coming . To promote its new League of Legends animated series on Netflix, Riot Games is adding content based on that show to its games and doing crossovers titles like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite. Now, Arcane and Among Us are crossing over for the social deduction game’s first-ever Cosmicube, which will feature cosmetics based on Vi, Jinx, and more.

When are the Among Us and Arcane crossover start and end dates?

The Arcane Cosmicube is available now in Among Us. Riot Games and Innersloth released the bundle the same day it was announced and just ahead of Arcane Act 2’s premiere on Netflix. Players will find this Cosmicube in Among Us’ in-game shop until December 31, 2021 .

After that, the Arcane Cosmicube will be gone forever, though those who purchased it can still use and unlock the items it contains indefinitely.

There’s no trailer, but Riot Games released this image to advertise the crossover. Riot Games

What is an Among Us Cosmicube?

Cosmicubes are a relatively new concept, even for Among Us players. The in-game store was introduced in a November 9 update for Among Us and allows players to buy a variety of skins, hats, and more for themselves with in-game currency that can be purchased with real money or earned in-game.

While the addition of microtransactions to Among Us was pretty concerning, Innersloth was very clear about why Cosmicubes cost real money in the trailer that revealed them.

Funds from Cosmicube will allow Innersloth to continue to update Among Us, maintain its servers, and even fund its next game. With Among Us’ new account system, cosmetics like those within the Arcane Cosmicube will carry over to all versions of the game you own as well.

What is the Among Us Arcane Cosmicube price?

According to Riot Games, the Arcane Cosmicube in Among Us will cost 80 stars . This equates to an $8 microtransaction, though Innsersloth does sell a 110 Star Bundle for $9.99 that will give players extra Stars to spend on other cosmetic items.

This microtransaction will simply grant you the Cosmicube. You will then have to unlock the individual cosmetics within it with Pods obtained through gameplay.

What is in the Among Us Arcane Cosmicube?

This Cosmicube features a variety of hats, skins, visors, and pets based on characters from Arcane like Heimerdinger, Caitlyn, Vi, and Jinx. This is every item that you can unlock as part of this bundle:

Heimerdinger's Hair

Heimerdinger's Moustache

Heimerdinger's Suit

Heimerdinger's Poro

Enforcer Helmet

Enforcer Armor

Caitlyn's Cap

Caitlyn's Uniform

Vi's Hair

Vi's Clothes

Jinx's Hair

Jinx's Goggles

Jinx's Clothes

Jayce's Hair

Jayce's Council Suit

Chomper

Claggor's Goggles

These are some of the most unique customization options to come to Among Us ever. It definitely sets a high bar for future Among Us crossovers and Cosmicubes to surpass.