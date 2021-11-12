Here’s exactly when you can watch Arcane Episode 4 on Netflix

Vi and Jinx’s lives were forever changed at the end of Arcane Act 1. After the shocking conclusion of the first act, the two sisters and League of Legends Champions are on a collision course with one another again in Netflix’s latest animated series. Episode 4 continues this surprisingly compelling origin story for the popular League of Legends Champions very soon — but exactly when can you watch it?

When is the Arcane Episode 4 release date and time?

Arcane Episode 4 will be released a 12 a.m. Eastern on November 13, 2021 . But that’s not all that will be released then!

When is the Arcane Act 2 release date and time?

Good news: All of Act 2 will hit Netflix at the same time: November 13 at midnight. In a fairly unusual release method for Netflix, Riot Games is releasing one three-episode Act of Arcane each week throughout November. Act 1 was released on November 6, Act 2 is out tomorrow, and Act 3 concludes Arcane on November 20, 2021.

Is there an Arcane Act 2 trailer?

Yes, there is! Riot Games released a trailer for Arcane Act 2 on the official League of Legends YouTube channel. Check it out for yourself below:

What happened in Arcane Act 1?

Spoilers for Arcane Act 1 to follow.

Act 1 of Arcane focused entirely on Vi and Jinx (then known as Powder) as children. We saw them pull off a heist with their friends Mylo and Claggor that spiraled out of control. An explosion caused the high and mighty city of Piltover to start exerting more pressure on the dark underbelly of Zaun and kickstarted Viktor and Jayce’s partnership to create HexTech that combines magic and technology.

In a heart-wrenching Episode 3, we see Vi, Mylo, and Claggor attempt to save their adoptive father Vander from Silco, an evil scientist who holds a grudge against Vander. While they all almost escape, Powder, who followed against Vi’s wishes, sets off a bomb that kills Mylo and Claggor.

After escaping, Vander dies. Vi punches and runs away from Powder. While Vi notices her mistake and attempts to go back for Powder, she’s captured by Piltover enforcer Marcus. Meanwhile, Powder is comforted by Silco and has anger in her eyes, so she’s clearly on the path to becoming Jinx.

What will happen in Arcane Act 2?

In Act 2, there appears to be a time jump that will make Vi and Jinx look more like they do in League of Legends. The trailer teases a partnership between Champions Caitlyn and Vi to find Silco and Powder, who seems to have turned into Jinx. We’ll likely also see the results of Viktor and Jayce’s invention of HexTech, which will have changed the world in the years since Act 1.

Episode 4 alone is bound to be very exciting as we see how it deals with the fallout of Episode 3. Arcane’s first act boldly surpassed expectations and was met with critical acclaim, so hopefully, the show can keep that momentum going.