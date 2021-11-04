Fortnite has a new skin collaboration to announce , and it features Jinx from League of Legends. The chaotic Champion will be featured in an Item Shop bundle going live November 4. Here’s everything you need to know about Jinx in Fortnite.

When is the Fortnite Jinx bundle release date?

The Jinx bundle will go on sale starting today, November 4 at 8 p.m. Eastern. It will presumably only be there for 24 hours until the Item Shop refreshes at 8 p.m. Eastern on November 5, so League fans should act quickly if they want her Outfit and associated cosmetics.

What is the Fortnite Jinx bundle price?

While pricing details have yet to be officially revealed by Epic Games or League’s developers at Riot Games, it’s worth noting that recent collaborative Fortnite bundles have sold for about 1,500 V-Bucks each for individual items and 2,000 V-Bucks for a complete bundle.

Jinx is ready to wreak havoc on the Battle Royale Island. Epic Games/Riot Games

Is there a Fortnite Jinx trailer?

Yup! You can watch 18 seconds of high-octane action below. While it’s not a complete representation of what the skin looks like in gameplay, the style is fairly close.

Take a look at Jinx in action in Fortnite. Riot Games/Epic Games

What’s included in the Fortnite Jinx bundle?

The Fortnite x League of Legends crossover bundle features seven different cosmetics, encompassing a full suite of designs based on the character.

Arcane Jinx Outfit

Pow Pow Crusher Pickaxe

Jinxed Spray

Jinx’s Dream Monkey Back Bling

Playground (Instrumental) Lobby Track

Wreaking Havoc Loading Screen

Katchoo! Loading Screen

Who is Jinx in League of Legends?

Jinx is one of the wildest Champions on League’s roster. Epic Games/Riot Games

For the uninitiated, it’s perhaps easiest to think of Jinx as the League of Legends version of Harley Quinn. She’s a notorious criminal from the Zuan region who remains a constant thorn in the side of the surrounding area of Piltover. Most of her origin story is a matter of hearsay, but she’s a lady who lives for the chaos she creates. In-game, Jinx is able to get a speed boost after taking down objects in the arena.

Jinx is also the star of the Arcane TV series that arrives on Netflix on November 6 at 10 p.m. Eastern. The new series, set in the League of Legends universe, will co-stream its first episode exclusively on Twitch.