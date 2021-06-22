The next big Riot Games in-game crossover event is about to begin.

From League of Legends to Valorant, the unique theming of Sentinels of Light will soon be seen across all major Riot Games titles. This new event will introduce a new champion to League of Legends and continue the story that the Ruined King’s return kicked off.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Sentinels of Light event.

When is the Sentinels of Light start date?

When Riot Games unveiled Sentinels of Light, it also confirmed that it will begin July 8, 2021 . No end date was shared, but Riot’s in-game events can last anywhere from a couple of weeks to a month. The latter seems more likely for a massive event like this.

The key art for Sentinels of Light features a new champion named Akshan. Riot Games

What games are getting the Sentinels of Light event?

The Sentinels of Light event will take place in all of Riot Games’ major release titles. That includes the following:

League of Legends League of Legends: Wild Rift Legends of Runeterra Teamfight Tactics Valorant

As the first four games on that list are all set within the same universe, it isn’t too surprising that the Sentinels of Light event will occur in all of them. However, its inclusion in Valorant is exciting as the multiplayer FPS isn’t in the same universe and has done a lot of legwork to separate itself from League of Legends and the world of Runeterra.

We don’t know how exactly the event will differ from game to game, but we will update this article when we get more information.

What lore do you need to know for Sentinels of Light?

Sentinels of Light is actually part of a yearlong story Riot Games is telling in League of Legends. It follows up January’s Ruination cinematic, which featured the return of the ruined king Viego. While details on the story of Sentinels of Light are still pretty scarce, the key art for the event does confirm that Viego, Gwen, Lucian, Senna, Thresh will all be major players in it.

Riot suggests that players catch up on the Ruination cinematic and trailers for champions Gwen and Senna to be fully versed in the lore setting up the event. It’s unknown if any of this narrative content will apply to Valorant as well, though that seems unlikely. It could possibly set the stage for Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, a single-player RPG spin-off releasing sometime this year.

A teaser image for Akshan was released back in April Riot Games

Who is the new champion in Sentinels of Light?

The key art and ARG puzzle revealing the event also confirm that Sentinels of Light will introduce a new champion named Akshan will all be major players in it. We haven’t seen them in action just yet, but he uses a grapple gun that suggests he was a new mid-lane marksman champion Riot teased in an April 2021 blog post.

“While champions like Lucian, Corki, and Tristana have seen play mid, none of them feel like they were made specifically for that position, with the traits you often see from champions in that lane — like intentionally-designed roaming patterns and a dueling focus,” the post explains. “We felt a marksman designed for mid would both add a unique champion to the roster and could also be pretty appealing to a lot of mid lane assassin and skirmisher players.”