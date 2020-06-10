Everything you need to know about Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX

Merge Games' "classic game revival" was one of the most interesting teases since IGN's Summer of Gaming schedule was revealed, and during the first day of IGN Expo we learned that the game in question was Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, a remake of the classic Sega Master System platformer.

Even though Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX is a remake of a fairly straightforward 2D platformer from Sega inspired by the likes of Super Mario Bros., a lot of interesting information has been revealed about the game. If you want to know more about Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX's release date, platforms, updates, and more, we've rounded that all up here for you.

What is the release date for Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX?

While the reveal trailer for Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX did not share a release date, but the game's Steam page gave a more specific window. It lists Q1 2021 as the release window, which means we can expect it to come out sometime between January and April 2021. While this window has only been confirmed for the PC version of Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX so far, it will likely apply to all platforms that the game is on.

Which platforms are Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX on?

Specific platforms haven't technically been shared outside of PC, but the Venture Beat says that Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX will come to PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo platforms. As such, you can expect it to at least be on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

The vagueness of its announcement and 2021 release window also makes PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX very possible. At the very least it will be backward compatible with those consoles. There is currently no word on whether or not there will be a Google Stadia version of the game.

Who developed Alex Kidd In Miracle World DX?

While Alex Kidd is technically a Sega franchise, the famous publisher is not the one responsible for this remake. Like it has done with series like Streets of Rage and Panzer Dragoon, Sega has licensed the rights to Alex Kidd to an independent publisher and developer.

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX is developed by Jankenteam, a small indie developer who has worked on the game for the last two years. The publisher is Merge Games, who also had a hand in Streets of Rage 4. While Sega isn't directly handling this game, it's cool to see them let another team give the franchise second life.

The history of Alex Kidd:

While Alex Kidd is a very important franchise for Sega, it has gotten fairly obscure in recent years. Still, Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX's serves an important role in gaming history. Before the days of Sonic and the Sega Genesis, Alex Kidd was supposed to be the mascot for Sega. He is a more direct analog to Mario, with more simple platformer games. Alex Kidd even incorporates elements from Dragon Ball as you play as a kid who also looks a bit like a monkey.

Unfortunately, the Sega Master System never really caught on as much as the NES in North America, so he never reached the lofty pop-culture heights of Mario. Once the Sega Genesis rolled around, Alex Kidd did have a launch title but was quickly replaced with Sonic once Sonic the Hedgehog took off.

He has not started in a new game since 1990's Master System game Alex Kidd in Shinobi World, but Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX has a chance to revive interest in the series by remaking the first Alex Kidd game.

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX is a remake of a classic Sega Master System game. Merge Games

What changes does Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX make?

At its core, Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX appears to be a faithful remake of the original. That said, it has been remade with a lot of care, sporting beautiful new visuals that look like what the game's concept art originally intended. For fans of the original game, a classic mode will let players toggle to the classic visuals at the press of a button.

More modes and levels are also being added. According to the game's Steam Page, the new levels will "expand the lore of the original and feature new enemy types and vehicles." Bosses are also being tweaked so they are more fun to fight, and a dedicated boss rush mode will also be included at launch. Finally, you can expect remastered music tracks in addition to some brand new ones.