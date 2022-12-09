Everything we know about the stunning post-apocalyptic game After Us

World Premiere! The annual Game Awards, Geoff Keighley’s baby and gaming’s biggest night, always include numerous game announcements and never before seen trailers. But outside of big names like Kojima, some of the most interesting games are the indies that get announced. One such game at the 2022 Game Awards is After Us, a beautiful new platformer with an environmental story. here is everything you need to know about After Us from who is making it to when you can play it.

When is the After Us release date?

After Us is slated for a Spring 2023 release. While there was no specific date given during the Game Awards reveal, the soonish release window suggests we will be hearing more about After Us in no time at all.

After Us will release in Spring 2023. Private Division

Is there an After Us trailer?

Yes! After Us was revealed during the pre-show of the 2022 Game Awards with a trailer. Check it out:

What is the After Us story?

After Us tells a story of environmentalism that aligns with 2022’s Endling Extinction is Forever. The game takes place in a post-human world where players assume the role of Gaia, the personification of nature and the planet.

Environmentalism is the main theme of After Us. Private Division

Here is how a press release for After Us describes the game:

“The last animals have died, and Mother has used all of her Life Force to save their souls, now trapped in their vessels. Gaia’s quest is to rescue each of their souls and bring them back to Mother's Ark. Gaia’s traversal abilities will allow you to glide, jump, and dash to explore new areas and evade deadly traps, while her special gifts will grant you the power to clear the oil that consumes the world, face hungry Devourers, and break souls free.”

What is After Us gameplay like?

The focus on traversing the landscape of the post-human world highlights After Us’ platforming mechanics. Players will be tasked with salvaging the souls of extinct animals by reviving them and learning their final fate. Gaia will seek to then return these animals back to her Ark. Along the way

Navigation through the world will lead Gaia through After Us’ stunning landscapes and vistas that feature the beauty of nature as well as the horror of a decimated world with the remnants of an industrial society.

Gaia will struggle against oil-covered creatures called Devourers. Private Division

What are the After Us platforms?

After Us will be playable on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC. The initial announcement for After Us did not mention any plans for a Nintendo Switch release.

Who is making After Us?

After Us is the second game from developer Piccolo Studio. Piccolo’s first game, Arise: A Simple Story, let players explore a world built around memories that told a deeply emotional story of love and loss.

Private Division, a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive, will be the publisher of After Us. Private Division focuses on funding and publishing indie games from smaller studios. Some of their past games include Hades and 2022’s Rollerdrome.