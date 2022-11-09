Here’s the only Marvel story you have to watch before Black Panther 2

There’s a lot of Marvel content out there. The Marvel Cinematic Universe includes 38 movies and shows. So if you’re not caught up now, then watching everything before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever probably isn’t possible. But there is one MCU entry you definitely need to watch before you head to the theaters this weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know. And don’t worry, there are no spoilers for Black Panther 2 in this article.

What should I watch before Black Panther 2?

Let’s get the obvious one out of the way first. If you’ve never seen Black Panther (or you haven’t seen it in a while) you need to rewatch the 2018 superhero classic. But assuming you’re all caught up on the Wakanda-focused movie, there’s one other story worth checking out before Wakanda Forever. And it’s one that may have flown under your radar.

Ready? The MCU entry in question is... The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Confused? Here’s why.

Why you should watch Falcon and the Winter Soldier before Black Panther 2

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (and Zemo, and Sharon Carter). Marvel

I won’t go into too much detail, but there’s a certain... person, place, or thing that was introduced in Falcon and the Winter Soldier and plays a major role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Seriously, if you haven’t seen the Disney+ series, you’re probably going to be very confused during multiple scenes in Black Panther 2.

Person, place, or thing? Seriously?

I know that’s annoyingly vague, but trust me when I say this is a very fun reveal in Black Panther 2 and I don’t want to ruin it for anyone.

Ok, but which episode should I watch?

We’re verging into spoiler-adjacent territory here, but I also understand that asking anyone to watch all six episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a big ask. (Especially since Black Panther 2 premieres on Thursday night). So, I’ll just say that if you watch the last two episodes of the show — that’s Episodes 5 and 6 — you should be all set.