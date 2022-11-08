Does Black Panther 2 have a post-credits scene? A spoiler-free guide

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally arrived, and that means we’re getting a new post-credits scene after the end of this new Marvel movie. But this is no regular MCU entry. The highly anticipated sequel from Ryan Coogler serves as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who played King T’Challah/Black Panther and passed away in August 2020. What does that mean for Black Panther 2’s post-credits scene? Here’s what you need to know in our spoiler-free guide.

Does Black Panther 2 have a post-credits scene after the ending?

Yes, after the initial credits have rolled and Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” is finished, there’s one more scene to see. So don’t leave the theater until that happens.

How many post-credits scenes does Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have?

Bucking Marvel tradition, Black Panther 2 only has one post-credits scene. That means once it’s done, there’s no reason to sit through the rest of the credits. The only thing coming after that is a Marvel Studios logo.

Is the Black Panther 2 after-credits scene worth watching?

Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Marvel

Short answer: yes.

Without going into detail, director Ryan Coogler saved the best for last with a final twist hidden in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s post-credits scene. This is definitely something fans will be talking about and you don’t want to miss out on one of the movie’s most powerful moments.

That said, if you’re hoping for a big reveal that will set up Marvel’s next big movie, this is not the post-credits scene you’re looking for. But that doesn’t mean it’s not a good one, it’s just more focused on closure than what comes next.

We’ve probably said too much so we’ll leave it at that. Just trust us when we say that this is one Marvel post-credits scene you don’t want to miss. Oh, and the movie’s pretty good too.