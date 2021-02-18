'WandaVision' Episode 7 trailer reveals 1 huge change to Wanda's powers

After last week's cliffhanger, we're dying to know what will happen next in WandaVision Episode 7. Still, it came as a surprise when Marvel dropped a new clip on Thursday morning ahead of the usual Friday premiere, especially once we realized what this short teaser reveals.

In under 90 seconds, our first look at WandaVision trailer teases a lot. For one thing, we've got confirmation that as the Disney+ series moves into the early 2000s it's choosing to parody Modern Family. This makes sense given the show's focus on Wanda, Vision, and their mysterious two kids, but it may also be bad news for any hopeful fans of The Office.

The clip also begins with Wanda speaking to the camera in the type of confessional shot both Modern Family and The Office are known for. She admits to expanding the size of her false reality — which I'm pretty sure is the first time she's actually admitted to being in control — before saying that she's taking the day off.

However, her plans are quickly derailed as Billy and Tommy (who haven't aged anymore since Episode 6) run into the room and complain that something is wrong with their video game. Billy also notes that he's hearing too many voices in his head. It seems Billy's powers — established just last week — are already growing out of control in WandaVision Episode 7.

Where's the "A" button on this thing? Marvel

The big twist, however, happens when we see what's wrong with the twins' video game. The Nintendo GameCube controllers they're holding (which conveniently date WandaVision Episode 7 to the early 2000s) magically transform into Atari controllers and then Uno cards. It seems Wanda's control of Westview is fading, and we can only imagine what that means for the rest of the town — especially those creepy looping people.

With just three episodes to go, WandaVision needs to provide some answers, but it could also raise even more questions as it sets up Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With no obvious villain insight, we can't help but Wanda will turn out to be the series big bad. And as her false reality starts to crumble, that's looking more and more likely.