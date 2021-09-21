Venom 2 leaks reveal a Spider-Man crossover is coming sooner than we think

The multiverse is expanding, but perhaps Venom has been around in the Marvel Cinematic Universe all along.

With the release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the sequel to the unexpectedly popular 2018 movie Venom, director Andy Serkis has twice spoken about a potential crossover between Tom Hardy’s Venom and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

Right now, the prospects look good for a big screen confrontation between the two Marvel characters. And if a rumored post-credits scene is any indication, it’s happening sooner than we think.

What Happened — On two separate occasions, Andy Serkis confirmed a Spider-Man and Venom crossover movie is very likely to happen; it’s only a matter of logistics.

On September 15, Serkis spoke to IGN on Instagram, where he said: "That's the question on everyone's lips. They want to know when Venom is going to meet Spider-Man. Personally, it's never going to happen. I'm only joking. Of course, it's going to happen."

Days later, on September 20, Serkis went on the podcast Jake’s Takes and said again: "All those questions are ones which we've purposefully not focused on right now ... I mean, I kind of don't want to give any sort of fake hope or false information about things that might be happening in the future. Obviously, at some point, those worlds are gonna collide, big time."

Serkis is careful not to confirm that anything is in active development. Still, he also can’t avoid the obvious fact that a crossover is legally possible — it’s just a matter of timing.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage might live up to its title, if rumors about its post-credits scene are correct. Sony Pictures

Since 2016, when the Disney-owned Marvel franchise introduced Spider-Man in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, the intention was to culminate the overarching narrative into both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Now, post-Endgame, “Phase Four” is opening things up, like the current expansion of the multiverse. This also frees up Spider-Man to have crazy crossovers with other Spider-Man film actors (although this remains only rumors for now) and Sony-Marvel characters, like Venom, Morbius (played by Jared Leto), and more.

In addition, there’s also the question of money. Besides figuring out which big studio stands to profit the most from a must-see event release featuring both Spider-Man and Venom, there’s also the matter of Tom Holland’s contract, which expires after Spider-Man: No Way Home later this year. (Tom Holland has stated that he is open for renewal.)

Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis has said that a Spider-Man/Venom crossover is “going to happen” one day. But when? Sony Pictures

A Tasty Post-Credits — Despite all the maybes and possiblys, a crossover is probably happening sooner than we think.

While it is important to point out that the following is unconfirmed speculation, it would be remiss not to mention the leaks from last week’s advance screenings of Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

The leaks allegedly spoil the film’s post-credits scene. We’ll refrain from sharing the exact details, as it could be either spoilers or false information. But if you are curious, you can read more about the leak here.

The Inverse Analysis — Of course, both Marvel and Sony recognize that Marvel fans want nothing more than Spider-Man and Venom to meet in a big-screen movie. Whether it’s to beat each other up or hang out over brunch, Spider-Man v Venom: Dawn of Justice is too juicy of a premise not to pursue in earnest.

But in the same way that Marvel and Sony had a very public spat regarding a third Spider-Man movie back in 2019, it’s likely the two studios are just figuring out how to keep getting along in order to keep winning big. For that reason, if fans are that impatient for a Spider-Man/Venom movie, they could just watch Spider-Man 3 again.