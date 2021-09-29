Movie critics reveal an “epic” Venom 2 post-credits scene

Does Venom 2 have a post-credits scene? It looks like the spoilers and leaks might be true based on early reactions to Let There Be Carnage.

While Venom: Let There Be Carnage won’t officially premiere until September 30, critics, influencers, and some lucky fans have already seen the Spider-Man villain’s sequel outing thanks to early screenings. Thankfully, Sony Studios isn’t stopped people from posting about Venom 2 on social media, and some of the information on Twitter and TikTok is pretty exciting.

Here’s a rundown of what people are saying about the Venom 2 post-credits scene online. Again, we promise there are no spoilers in this article.

Venom 2 post-credits details on Twitter

According to @comicxbook, who apparently saw Venom 2 early, the post-credits scene is “fire” (followed by emoji for a shocked face and a siren).

Here’s another early review of the post-credits scene from @New_Tape_City.

And here’s @ImAFilmEditor, who says, “The Post-Credits Scene for "#VenomLetThereBeCarnage" is insane and everything that it needed to be. That sequence alone is worth the price of admission. You will not be disappointed; I promise you...”

Fandom editor-in-chief Reilly Johnson puts it simply. “Post Credits Scene is epic!”

Finally, Nerdist executive Dan Case says, “Don’t miss the post-credits.”

Venom 2 post-credits details on TikTok

If that’s not enough, some of the biggest accounts on Marvel TikTok are also posting spoiler-free videos about Venom 2’s post-credits scene.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage leaps into theaters on October 1, but you can see it the night before in most cinemas.