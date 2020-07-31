The Umbrella Academy Season 1 ended with the Hargreeves siblings facing down the apocalypse and failing miserably. Time traveling to the 1960s should’ve solved the problem, but the characters quickly realize that the apocalypse has somehow followed them into the past in Season 2.

Spoilers ahead for Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy.

The Hargreeves — collectively known as the Umbrella Academy — believe they’ve finally stopped the apocalypse from happening and have gotten rid of the Handler, who attempted a coup within the Commission, at the end of Season 2. However, upon successfully returning to 2019, they’re met with some shocking changes to the timeline, changes which include Reginald Hargreeves (who died in Season 1) and the Sparrow Academy. Whoops!

It’s such a doozy of a cliffhanger that it’s unfortunate we’ll probably be waiting for some time before learning what happens to the Umbrella Academy in this newly warped timeline. In the meantime, here’s everything we do know about The Umbrella Academy Season 3, including the plot, renewal information, and who in the cast will return.

Awkward elevator rides with the fam. Netflix

Has Netflix renewed The Umbrella Academy for Season 3?

Not yet, but that’s to be expected since Season 2 only just premiered on Netflix.

On rare occasions, the streaming service has been known to renew its series ahead of time — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was renewed for Season 3 and Season 4 shortly after the debut of its first season. That hasn't been the case with The Umbrella Academy.

However, the show has proven successful and highly buzzed-about among fans. Considering that Season 2 ended on a major cliffhanger, Season 3 is highly likely.

When is the release date for The Umbrella Academy Season 3?

There isn’t one yet since the show hasn’t officially been renewed. That said, it took about a year-and-a-half between Seasons 1 and 2, so you could expect a similar gap — if it wasn't for the coronavirus pandemic. Considering the current state of the world, it could be a good long while before the cast of The Umbrella Academy reunites for Season 3.

The Umbrella Academy is always messing things up. Netflix

What is the plot of Umbrella Academy Season 3?

The Umbrella Academy returns to an alternate timeline at the end of Season 2. The Commission is no longer in the hands of the Handler (or so we think), Lila has disappeared, and the Hargreeves return to see that Reginald (who's supposed to be dead) has created the Sparrow Academy with Ben (who's also supposed to be dead) as a member. Neither Ben nor Reginald have any recollection of the Umbrella Academy.

That's a pretty exciting setup for Season 3, with the Umbrella Academy attempting to figure out what all the changes are and where they went wrong. It’s likely that Season 3 will answer some mysteries left unresolved in Season 2, the first being the identities of the elusive Sparrow Academy.

Speaking with Inverse, The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman teased that the Sparrow Academy members will be explored:

“I will only say this given the fact that some of this is in the graphic novel. But they are new people. They're not our characters. They are different people, and that's all I can really say.”

What’s more, with Reginald revealing himself as an alien creature, it’s possible the Netflix series will address the nature of the Majestic 12, a secret society working behind the scenes throughout Season 2. Series star Tom Hopper told RadioTimes that Season 3 would be a “whole new world” for the siblings:

“We’re now taking them into this whole new world where they’re going to be tested in different ways.” Co-star Robert Sheehan added that, “They have to, with no money in their pocket, make it work. That’s what the siblings are dropped into.”

In short, fans should prepare for another wild plot for the Umbrella Academy to tackle in Season 3. Hey, at least they’re not facing the end of the world again.

Ben is now alive and a member of the Sparrow Academy. Netflix

Who is in the cast of The Umbrella Academy Season 3?

As you can probably guess, the seven Hargreeves siblings will be back for a potential third season.

Ellen Page as Vanya Hargreeves

Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves

David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves

Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves

Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves

Aidan Gallagher as Five

Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves

Colm Feore will likely return as Reginald, with Ritu Arya’s Lila possibly playing a big role in Season 3 as well. It’s unclear who will play the Sparrow Academy kids, but watch this space for updates on casting.

Is there a trailer out for The Umbrella Academy Season 3?

No. Even if the series is renewed in the next few weeks, it’s doubtful it will go back into production this year. With so many television productions still shut down due to the pandemic, it’s possible The Umbrella Academy won’t get back to filming until 2021 at the earliest. As with all Netflix shows, fans shouldn’t expect a trailer to drop until at least a month or so before the Season 3 release date.

In the meantime, you can always read the comics...