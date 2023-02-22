News

Venom 3 Is Coming Sooner Than You Think, Tom Hardy Reveals

The next chapter of Marvel’s gooiest antihero is coming sooner than fans think.

by Eric Francisco
Sony Pictures Releasing

Kang the Conqueror this, Avengers: Secret Wars that. You didn’t forget about Venom, did you? You shouldn’t, because a third Venom movie is closer to becoming reality.

On February 22, Venom star Tom Hardy shared an Instagram post confirming pre-production on the third Venom movie. To mark the occasion, Hardy shared a deleted scene from the first film, released almost five years ago.

“Whilst working on V3 pre prep @lelping @sonypictures @sony @venommovie this throwback came up,” Hardy wrote. @lelping is Kelly Marcel, screenwriter of all the Venom movies, and Venom 3 director, her first gig behind the camera.

Venom 3’s release date isn’t known. Though pre-production has begun, the movie still has to go through lengthy principal photography and post-production, which is when the VFX work makes Venom’s eyes as creamy as can be. A release date of 2024 is unlikely, but 2025 is realistic.

Tom Hardy and Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis. Serkis won’t return for Venom 3, as he’s busy with Animal Farm.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Work on a third Venom hasn’t been a secret. In December 2021, after the release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and during the promotional cycle for Spider-Man: No Way Home, producer Amy Pascal confirmed Venom 3 was being planned. Sony teased Venom 3 at CinemaCon in April 2022, though declined to share any more information.

Given the strong box office of Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which collectively grossed over $1.4 billion, it’s obvious why Sony is keen to stick with Venom. It’s more than proven itself to be an appealing franchise, even without Spider-Man cameos. But Tom Hardy’s post is a pleasant way to learn that the next chapter of Venom is farther along than fans might have thought. While story details are still a mystery, the movie will have to address the giant spider in the room: in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Hardy’s Eddie Brock made a surprise appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Eddie was soon flung back to his reality, but a piece of the symbiote remained behind.

A confrontation between Spider-Man and Venom has yet to happen, and with Spider-Man swinging for Marvel Studios, it’s unknown if and when Spidey could get caught up in Venom’s antics. There may, however, be a chance fans will see them throw down in Avengers: Secret Wars. Not only is the 2026 Avengers film poised to stage a crossover of the Marvel multiverse, but it was in the original Secret Wars comics that Spider-Man came in contact with the symbiote. If there’s ever a chance for Spider-Man and Venom to duke it out, it’s there.

