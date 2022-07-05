Does Thor 4 have a post-credits scene? Your spoiler-free guide

The God of Hammers has returned! In Thor: Love and Thunder, not only is Chris Hemsworth back as the son of Odin, but so is Mjolnir. The reason why Thor’s mythical hammer is back is a pretty big spoiler we won’t share here, but we do have some important information to share when it comes to Thor 4’s post-credits scenes.

Don’t worry, we won’t spoil those either, but if you’re wondering whether Thor: Love and Thunder had a post-credits scene — or how many — you’ve come to the right place.

Does Thor 4 have a post-credits scene?

Yes! Like virtually every Marvel Studios movie ever released (excluding Avengers: Endgame) this one has a post-credits scene. In this case, both are original scenes — unlike the Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness trailer we saw at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

How many post-credits scenes does Thor 4 have?

Thor: Love and Thunder sticks to the usual Marvel formula. After the movie ends, we’re treated to a short stylized credits sequence followed by a mid-credits scene. Then, once the full credits have rolled, there’s a final post-credits before it’s time to leave the theater.

Are the Thor 4 post-credits scenes worth watching?

Short answer: yes! These are both impactful scenes that add to the movie’s overall story and help set up the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That said, the mid-credits scene is way more important. So if you need to leave the theater for some reason before the final post-credits scene, you can rest easy knowing you already saw the better one.