Thor 4 Easter egg sets up multiple major MCU cameos

The cast of Thor: Love and Thunder is an impressive one. Not only is the upcoming MCU film bringing back a number of stars from 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, but it’s also set to introduce a handful of important new players, including the villainous Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). Love and Thunder is also, notably, set to further expand the MCU’s pantheon by introducing Zeus (Russell Crowe).

Marvel fans have long suspected that Zeus won’t be the only god to make their debut in Thor: Love and Thunder. While it remains to be seen if that’s the case, one new Easter egg in the latest teaser does suggest that the film’s lineup of gods may be far more vast than fans were led to believe.

Introducing Omnipotence City — In a recent trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, there’s a brief shot of a floating city. As noted by Twitter user @LukaNieto, it looks a lot like one Omnipotence City from Marvel comics.

Omnipotence City floats in the sky in Thor: Love and Thunder. Marvel Studios

Omnipotence City is essentially a parliament for the universe’s gods. It’s not only a city where every god is welcome, but it’s where the gods themselves are governed.

It therefore seems possible that Russell Crowe’s Zeus is not hanging out in Olympus in Love and Thunder like Marvel fans had previously assumed, but in Omnipotence City. If so, that means Love and Thunder is going to journey to the meeting place of every god in the cosmos.

Russell Crowe will make his MCU debut as Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder. Marvel Studios

A Gathering Place — It’s been known for some time that Thor: Love and Thunder is going to expand the MCU’s roster of deities. After all, there’s no point in introducing a villain named Gorr the God Butcher if you’re not going to give him a whole bunch of gods to murder, right?

For a while, Marvel fans assumed that Love and Thunder’s biggest contribution to the MCU’s ongoing expansion will therefore be its introduction of Zeus and his fellow Greek gods. Coming off of Moon Knight, fans also suspect that Thor: Love and Thunder may feature appearances from some of the Egyptian gods introduced earlier this year in that Disney+ series.

If the film truly does feature scenes set in Omnipotence City, it seems probable that a crossover of that nature could occur. Beyond that, the inclusion of Omnipotence City also offers Love and Thunder the chance to bring dozens of new gods into the MCU.

Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder. Marvel Studios

The Inverse Analysis — The trailers for Thor: Love and Thunder have largely sold it as a cosmic romance, and haven’t done much to emphasize its possible importance to the MCU at large. That’s odd, considering the fact that Love and Thunder has always had the potential to shake up the established power structure of the MCU.

If it does truly end up going to Omnipotence City though, then it seems safe to say that Thor: Love and Thunder won’t let the potential of its own story pass it by.