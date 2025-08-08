Matt Reeves’ The Batman ushered in a new age for the Caped Crusader. This Batman, as played by Robert Pattinson, had that dark edge like Christian Bale’s version in the Dark Knight trilogy, but he was also a lot more raw and vulnerable, unafraid to slather his eyes in dark makeup and contemplate the validity of his mission. But as exciting as this new Bruce Wayne was, it’s been three years since we saw him last, and thanks to two year-long delays, it’ll be another two years until we see him again.

But finally, there’s some forward movement for The Batman Part II: the script is finished per James Gunn’s script-first policy, and pre-production is finally beginning. But now that the story is done, rumors are swirling about just what’s in the script, including a possible debut of a classic character.

Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne may not be fighting alone in The Batman Part II. Warner Bros.

Hollywood leaker Jeff Sneider claims that Matt Reeves’ final draft of The Batman Part II is a “big swing” and that he and his co-writer Mattson Tomlin are “really going for it.” Considering how long this story has been in development, that’s to be expected. But what is shocking is Sneider’s next claim: that the movie would feature Robin, Batman’s ward and sidekick. Robin appeared often in the Batman projects of yore, but it’s been almost three decades since we last saw him on the big screen, in Joel Schumacher’s Batman & Robin.

This rumor, if true, only asks more questions than it answers. Who will play Robin, and more importantly, which Robin will it be? Multiple people have worn the gloves and short shorts over the years, and knowing how The Batman loves to subvert expectations, it might not be the one you expect. It could even be a purely original character created just for the film.

Robin hasn’t appeared in live-action since 1997’s Batman and Robin. Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Even if this rumor isn’t true, we’ll still see Robin’s return to the screen sooner than you think: on June 30, 2028, DC Studios will release Dynamic Duo, an animated film focusing on two different Robins joining forces, produced by Matt Reeves and James Gunn. Sure, it won’t be the live-action debut fans have been waiting for for decades, but it at least proves that DC hasn’t forgotten about The Boy Wonder.

The Batman Part II is going to have to come in with a bang to make up for the five-year gap between movies. What better way than adding an entirely new — and much beloved — hero to the lineup to bring some fresh blood to Gotham and a darker take to one of Batman’s strangest allies?

The Batman Part II premieres in theaters on October 1, 2027.