Matt Reeves’ The Batman instantly gained praise for Robert Pattinson’s grungy take on the Caped Crusader, but it was a long path to get there. Like every other film production at the time, production on The Batman shut down for months, and the release date was delayed twice from June 2021 to October 2021, and finally, March 2022.

Despite a newly adjusted Hollywood, the sequel, The Batman Part II, has been even more affected by delays, but a new update finally gives some concrete hope to fans. It looks like the delay curse is finally broken.

The Batman Part II is highly anticipated, but it won’t come until five years after the first. Warner Bros.

Per Variety, in Warner Bros.’ latest shareholder letter, CEO David Zaslav revealed that The Batman Part II is beginning pre-production and aiming to begin shooting in Spring 2026. This, hypothetically, means the movie will be able to make the October 1, 2027 release date, which has been delayed twice by a whole year. This update comes after Reeves revealed that, after more than a year of work, he had finally finished the script.

This long lead time may actually be a result of James Gunn’s new protocol at DC Studios. While similar movies over at Marvel begin pre-production and even filming while the script is still being written, Gunn is a stickler about having a finished final draft of the script before a single frame of film is shot. While this strategy has worked so far with Superman, it does mean a longer timeline and, in this case, release date delays.

James Gunn’s new reign over DC has a script-first policy. Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images

With a finished script, it’s unlikely that this movie will be delayed again, at least not by a year. Barring (another) world-shaking event that shuts down Hollywood, it should be smooth sailing from now on. The last time we checked on this iteration of Bruce Wayne, he was in his second year of being a vigilante. The next time we see him, it’ll be five years later. We don’t know when it’ll be set, but considering the events of The Penguin, it’s likely that while years have passed for us, only a few months will have passed between movies.

The Batman movies may now be synonymous with delays, but it’s all in the hopes of creating the best possible product. If it takes this long for Matt Reeves to finish a script he’s proud of and begin pre-production, then it’s worth the wait.

The Batman Part II premieres in theaters on October 1, 2027.