In 2022, The Batman redefined what a Batman movie could be. Armed with a neo-noir take on the Riddler and Robert Pattinson’s messy-eyeliner approach to Bruce Wayne’s early years, director Matt Reeves managed to balance classic Batman elements with the modern darkness Christopher Nolan brought to the franchise. And so, as soon as the first wave of fans left the theater, speculation began swirling about a sequel.

The Batman was always meant to be the first in a series, but a disappointing update on The Batman Part II means fans will have to wait even longer to see what Bruce Wayne is up to next.

The Batman delivered a fresh new take on Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle. Warner Bros.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Batman Part II has been delayed from its original October 3, 2025 release date to October 2, 2026. Filming, as far as we know, is still scheduled to begin in August 2024. Warner didn’t state an official reason for the delay, but in the wake of the writers’ and actors’ strikes, such delays have become more common.

Another dark movie is taking Bruce Wayne’s place on Warner Bros.’ release calendar. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Frankenstein movie, The Bride!, will now hit theaters on October 3, 2025. The Bride! is a fitting substitute for the Batman movie, as former Batman Christian Bale will play the monster as he looks for love.

Max limited series The Penguin will now premiere two years before The Batman Part II. Warner Bros.

This also places Batman Part II a whopping two years after the Max release of The Penguin, the limited series following Oswald Cobblepot’s rise to power, which is set to debut in late 2024. The series will hopefully remind fans what makes this latest version of Gotham so captivating, but will the memories fade again by the time Robert Pattinson steps back on screen?

While this may be a disappointing development for Batman fans, it isn’t a sign of unrest or a shifting vision. The strikes simply upended schedules. The first movie was also hit by delays, so Matt Reeves is no stranger to bouncing around the calendar. He still made The Batman work, and The Batman II shouldn’t be affected either.

The Batman Part II hits theaters October 2, 2026.